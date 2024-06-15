Poured Over: KB Brookins on Pretty

In Pretty, poet KB Brookins shines a light on their life with a remarkable queer coming-of-age memoir. Brookins joined us to talk about gender identity, resiliency and joy in the face of adversity, nonlinear storytelling and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Pretty by KB Brookins

Heavy by Kiese Laymon

Freedom House by KB Brookins

How to Say Babylon by Safiya Sinclair

Drinking Coffee Elsewhere by ZZ Packer