Poured Over: Kelly and Zach Weinersmith on A City on Mars

A City on Mars by Hugo Award-winning duo Kelly and Zach Weinersmith is a gripping take on one of humanity’s biggest questions. The Weinersmiths join us for an out-of-this-world conversation about space settlements, planet colonization, science fiction vs reality, Space Law and more with guest host Chris Gillespie.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Chris Gillespie and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

A City on Mars by Kelly and Zach Weinersmith

The Expanse by James S.A. Corey

The Martian by Andy Weir

Packing for Mars by Mary Roach

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

A City on Mars by Kelly and Zach Weinersmith

Packing for Mars by Mary Roach

Dinner with King Tut by Sam Kean