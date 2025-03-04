Poured Over: Laila Lalami on The Dream Hotel

The Dream Hotel by Laila Lalami is an engrossing, dire and dystopian story about authoritarianism, survival and the fight for privacy in a surveillance state. Lalami joins us to talk about the idea that inspired the novel, worldbuilding, creating her characters and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

