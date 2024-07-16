Poured Over: Liz Moore on The God of the Woods
Riveting mystery meets family drama at a summer camp in The God of the Woods by Liz Moore. Moore joined us live to talk about choosing her setting and themes, emphasizing character development, class dynamics and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.
Featured Books (Episode):
The God of the Woods by Liz Moore
Long Bright River by Liz Moore
Heft by Liz Moore
Dubliners by James Joyce
Lost in the City by Edward P. Jones
Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane