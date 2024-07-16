Poured Over: Liz Moore on The God of the Woods

Riveting mystery meets family drama at a summer camp in The God of the Woods by Liz Moore. Moore joined us live to talk about choosing her setting and themes, emphasizing character development, class dynamics and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

