Poured Over: Louise Erdrich on The Mighty Red

The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich is a profound story of the natural world, place and community. Erdrich joins us to talk about the spark for this novel, the evolution of her work, some of her recommendations as a bookseller and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Marc and Jamie.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

