Poured Over: Maris Kreizman on I Want to Burn This Place Down

I Want to Burn This Place Down by Maris Kreizman is a funny, honest and hopeful collection of essays from a cultural critic. Maris joins us to talk about the golden age of blogging, Mad Men, magazines, physical vs digital reading, gateway authors and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

I Want to Burn This Place Down by Maris Kreizman

Filterworld by Kyle Chayka

Empire of Pain by Patrick Radden Keefe

Meaty by Samantha Irby

Ramona the Pest by Beverly Cleary

Marjorie Morningstar by Herman Wouk

The Fraud by Zadie Smith

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

Audition by Katie Kitamura

Great Black Hope by Rob Franklin

A Separation by Katie Kitamura

Bright Lights, Big City by Jay McInerney

Flashlight by Susan Choi

Searches by Vauhini Vara