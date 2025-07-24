Poured Over: Maris Kreizman on I Want to Burn This Place Down
I Want to Burn This Place Down by Maris Kreizman is a funny, honest and hopeful collection of essays from a cultural critic. Maris joins us to talk about the golden age of blogging, Mad Men, magazines, physical vs digital reading, gateway authors and more with host Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
