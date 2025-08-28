Poured Over: Miriam Toews on A Truce That Is Not Peace
A Truce That is Not Peace by Miriam Toews is a heartfelt and hopeful memoir about life and art. Miriam joins us to talk about why she writes, silence, language, living in translation and more with host Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
Featured Books (Episode):
A Truce That is Not Peace by Miriam Toews
Fight Night by Miriam Toews
Sandwich by Catherine Newman
Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky
The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck
The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath
Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen
Middlemarch by George Eliot