Poured Over: Miriam Toews on A Truce That Is Not Peace

A Truce That is Not Peace by Miriam Toews is a heartfelt and hopeful memoir about life and art. Miriam joins us to talk about why she writes, silence, language, living in translation and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

A Truce That is Not Peace by Miriam Toews

Fight Night by Miriam Toews

Sandwich by Catherine Newman

Crime and Punishment by Fyodor Dostoevsky

The Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck

The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

Middlemarch by George Eliot