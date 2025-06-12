Poured Over: Molly Jong-Fast on How to Lose Your Mother

How to Lose Your Mother by Molly Jong-Fast is a heartfelt and honest exploration of complicated childhoods, life and grief. Molly joined us live at B&N Upper West Side to talk about motherhood, mass culture, living in a sandwich generation, the attention economy, nepo-babies and more with Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

How to Lose Your Mother: A Daughter’s Memoir by Molly Jong-Fast

Fear of Flying by Erica Jong