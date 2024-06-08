Poured Over: Morgan Talty on Fire Exit

Fire Exit by Morgan Talty centers around a man grappling with a secret and trying to care for the few loved ones left in his life. Talty joined us live to talk about Native American identity and his work, the process of writing novels and short form fiction, the importance and impact of storytelling and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

