Poured Over: Nicholas Boggs on Baldwin: A Love Story
Three decades in the making, Baldwin: A Love Story by Nicholas Boggs explores the personal relationships that made James Baldwin the indelible figure we know today. Nicholas joins us to talk about what first led him to Baldwin, the future of biographies, how Baldwin became the writer we know now, the art of yearning and more with host Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
