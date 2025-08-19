Poured Over: Nicholas Boggs on Baldwin: A Love Story

Three decades in the making, Baldwin: A Love Story by Nicholas Boggs explores the personal relationships that made James Baldwin the indelible figure we know today. Nicholas joins us to talk about what first led him to Baldwin, the future of biographies, how Baldwin became the writer we know now, the art of yearning and more with host Miwa Messer.

