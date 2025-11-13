Poured Over: Quiara Hudes Alegría on The White Hot

The White Hot by Quiara Alegría Hudes is a lyrical and poignant novel about womanhood, home and identity from the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winner My Broken Language. Quiara joins us to talk about physicality, motherhood, eldest daughters, coming of age, Philadelphia and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The White Hot by Quiara Alegría Hudes

My Broken Language by Quiara Alegría Hudes

Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse

Sula by Toni Morrison

The Autobiography of My Mother by Jamaica Kincaid

The Most by Jessica Anthony

Joe Turner’s Come and Gone by August Wilson

The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante