Poured Over: Quiara Hudes Alegría on The White Hot
The White Hot by Quiara Alegría Hudes is a lyrical and poignant novel about womanhood, home and identity from the author of the Pulitzer Prize-winner My Broken Language. Quiara joins us to talk about physicality, motherhood, eldest daughters, coming of age, Philadelphia and more with host Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
Featured Books (Episode):
The White Hot by Quiara Alegría Hudes
My Broken Language by Quiara Alegría Hudes
Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse
Sula by Toni Morrison
The Autobiography of My Mother by Jamaica Kincaid
The Most by Jessica Anthony
Joe Turner’s Come and Gone by August Wilson
The Days of Abandonment by Elena Ferrante