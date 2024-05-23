Poured Over: R.O. Kwon on Exhibit

Exhibit by R.O. Kwon weaves together themes of identity, artistry, and desire in a powerful story of women searching for meaning. Kwon joins us to talk about the dangers of ambition, the power of creating art, her connection to this novel and more with guest host Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Exhibit by R.O. Kwon

The Incendiaries by R.O. Kwon

The Man Who Could Move Clouds by Ingrid Rojas Contreras