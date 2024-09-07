Poured Over: Rachel Kushner on Creation Lake

Rachel Kushner’s Creation Lake is a spy novel and philosophical exploration told with humor, intrigue and a propulsive plot. Kushner joins us to talk about writing in the noir genre, the question of her narrator’s reliability, the purpose and reward of reading and more with cohost, Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

Creation Lake by Rachel Kushner

The Flamethrowers by Rachel Kushner

The Mars Room by Rachel Kushner

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo by Stieg Larsson

Scrap by Calla Henkel