Poured Over: Reginald Dwayne Betts on Doggerel

Doggerel by Reginald Dwayne Betts is a profound new collection on the intricacies of humanity and life, with man’s best friend as its focal point. Reginald joins us to talk about storytelling, the power of poetry, the necessity for community, masculinity, freedom, forgiveness and more with host Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Doggerel by Reignald Dwayne Betts

Olio by Tyehimba Jess

The Ferguson Report: An Erasure by Nicole Sealey

leadbelly by Tyehimba Jess

The Residue Years by Mitchell S. Jackson

Felon by Reginald Dwayne Betts

Redaction by Reginald Dwayne Betts and Titus Kaphar

Bastards of the Reagan Era by Reginald Dwayne Betts

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

Devotions by Mary Oliver

Crush by Richard Siken