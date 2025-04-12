Poured Over: Reginald Dwayne Betts on Doggerel
Doggerel by Reginald Dwayne Betts is a profound new collection on the intricacies of humanity and life, with man’s best friend as its focal point. Reginald joins us to talk about storytelling, the power of poetry, the necessity for community, masculinity, freedom, forgiveness and more with host Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
Featured Books (Episode):
Doggerel by Reignald Dwayne Betts
Olio by Tyehimba Jess
The Ferguson Report: An Erasure by Nicole Sealey
leadbelly by Tyehimba Jess
The Residue Years by Mitchell S. Jackson
Felon by Reginald Dwayne Betts
Redaction by Reginald Dwayne Betts and Titus Kaphar
Bastards of the Reagan Era by Reginald Dwayne Betts
Featured Books (TBR Top Off):
Devotions by Mary Oliver
Crush by Richard Siken