Poured Over: Revisiting Hilary Mantel on The Mirror and the Light

The Mirror and the Light is the final book in Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall Trilogy, showcasing the final years of Thomas Cromwell. Before you watch the newest season of the tv show, listen to Mantel talk about crafting her beloved series, her unique approach to historical fiction, planning the end of the trilogy and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Marc and Donald.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Mirror and The Light by Hilary Mantel

Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel

Bring Up the Bodies by Hilary Mantel

A Place of Greater Safety by Hilary Mantel

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

Firebrand by Elizabeth Fremantle

The Marriage Portrait by Maggie O’Farrell