Poured Over: Richard Osman on We Solve Murders

We Solve Murders by Richard Osman is the start of a cat-and-mouse thriller series with new characters you’ll love and the humor and wit you’ve come to expect from this sharp and sly author. Osman joined us live at Barnes & Noble Union Square to talk about crafting an ensemble of voices, writing propulsive narratives, why we love mysteries and more with cohost Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

We Solve Murders by Richard Osman

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman

Murder Must Advertise by Dorothy L. Sayers

The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith

Karla’s Choice by Nick Harkaway