Podcast

Poured Over: Richard Osman on We Solve Murders

By Jenna Seery / October 5, 2024 at 6:00 am

We Solve Murders by Richard Osman is the start of a cat-and-mouse thriller series with new characters you’ll love and the humor and wit you’ve come to expect from this sharp and sly author. Osman joined us live at Barnes & Noble Union Square to talk about crafting an ensemble of voices, writing propulsive narratives, why we love mysteries and more with cohost Jenna Seery. 

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.                     

Featured Books (Episode): 

We Solve Murders by Richard Osman 

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman 

Murder Must Advertise by Dorothy L. Sayers 

The Talented Mr. Ripley by Patricia Highsmith 

Karla’s Choice by Nick Harkaway 