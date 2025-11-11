Poured Over: Tony Tulathimutte on Rejection

Rejection by Tony Tulathimutte is a sharp and smart collection about belonging, vanity and connection. Tony joins us to talk about character vs plot, living alongside technology, isolation, satire and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

Rejection by Tony Tulathimutte

Private Citizens by Tony Tulathimutte

Portnoy’s Complaint by Philip Roth

The Dog of the South by Charles Portis