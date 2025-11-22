Poured Over: W. David Marx on Blank Space
Blank Space: A Cultural History of the Twenty-First Century by author and critic W. David Marx is a gripping retrospective that examines our culture today — and questions where we might be headed. David joins us to talk about living in Tokyo, the internet, merging art and commerce, nostalgia, smartphones and more with cohosts Chris Gillespie and Isabelle McConville.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Isabelle McConville and Chris Gillespie, and mixed by Harry Liang.
Featured Books (Episode):
Blank Space: A Cultural History of the Twenty-First Century by W. David Marx
Status and Culture by W. David Marx
The Nineties: A Book by Chuck Klosterman
There’s Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension by Hanif Abdurraqib
Immediacy: Or, The Style of Too Late Capitalism by Anna Kornbluh
Cultish: The Language of Fanaticism by Amanda Montell
The Age of Magical Overthinking: Notes on Modern Irrationality by Amanda Montell
Cue the Sun!: The Invention of Reality TV by Emily Nussbaum
When the Clock Broke: Con Men, Conspiracists, and How America Cracked Up in the Early 1990s by John Ganz
Liberalism and Its Discontents by Francis Fukuyama
Filterworld: How Algorithms Flattened Culture by Kyle Chayka
Everything I Need I Get from You: How Fangirls Created the Internet as We Know It by Kaitlyn Tiffany