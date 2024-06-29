Poured Over: Yume Kitasei on The Stardust Grail
The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei brings readers from the libraries of Princeton to alien planets for a heist story like no other and is a great read for lovers of alien tech, found family and saving the world. Kitasei joins us to talk about her inspirations for her novels, themes of identity and memory, why we should all read more sci-fi and more with co-host, Jenna Seery. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Mary and Jamie.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei
The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei
Invisible Cities by Italo Calvino
Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro
Cloud Atlas by David Mitchell
The Last Animal by Ramona Ausubel
Remains of the Day by Kazuo Ishiguro
The Best of All Possible Worlds by Karen Lord
Escape Velocity by Victor Manibo
Featured Books (TBR Top Off):
Reaper Man by Terry Pratchett
The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers