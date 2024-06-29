Podcast

Poured Over: Yume Kitasei on The Stardust Grail

By Jenna Seery / June 29, 2024 at 6:00 am

The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei brings readers from the libraries of Princeton to alien planets for a heist story like no other and is a great read for lovers of alien tech, found family and saving the world. Kitasei joins us to talk about her inspirations for her novels, themes of identity and memory, why we should all read more sci-fi and more with co-host, Jenna Seery. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Mary and Jamie. 

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.                     

Featured Books (Episode): 
The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei 
The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei 
Invisible Cities by Italo Calvino 
Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro  
Cloud Atlas by David Mitchell  
The Last Animal by Ramona Ausubel  
Remains of the Day by Kazuo Ishiguro 
The Best of All Possible Worlds by Karen Lord 
Escape Velocity by Victor Manibo 

Featured Books (TBR Top Off): 
Reaper Man by Terry Pratchett 
The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers 