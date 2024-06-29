Poured Over: Yume Kitasei on The Stardust Grail

The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei brings readers from the libraries of Princeton to alien planets for a heist story like no other and is a great read for lovers of alien tech, found family and saving the world. Kitasei joins us to talk about her inspirations for her novels, themes of identity and memory, why we should all read more sci-fi and more with co-host, Jenna Seery. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Mary and Jamie.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Stardust Grail by Yume Kitasei

The Deep Sky by Yume Kitasei

Invisible Cities by Italo Calvino

Klara and the Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

Cloud Atlas by David Mitchell

The Last Animal by Ramona Ausubel

Remains of the Day by Kazuo Ishiguro

The Best of All Possible Worlds by Karen Lord

Escape Velocity by Victor Manibo

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

Reaper Man by Terry Pratchett

The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers