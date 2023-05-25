Poured Over: R.F. Kuang on Yellowface

“I’ve become increasingly cynical about the industry’s ability to change itself and how it deals with representation and marginalization.”

R.F. Kuang’s new novel, Yellowface, tackles cultural appropriation, the challenges that permeate the world of publishing and what it means to be a writer, delivered with her singular wit. Kuang joins us to talk about what lead her to write this, who gets to tell our stories, publishing her first literary fiction novel and more live at Barnes & Noble Union Square with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

