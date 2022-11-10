Poured Over: Rabia Chaudry on Fatty Fatty Boom Boom

“I had never known what it was like to feel full. And I know that sounds like really odd, but because most people can—I would be with friends and a friend would stop eating. She’s like, I’m full. And I’m like, What’s wrong with me that I don’t know what it feels like to feel full? And I don’t know what the answer that question is, to this day. I don’t know if it’s a psychological emotional thing, if it was an actual physical thing that like my tummy was bottomless. But this feeling of fullness makes me feel like, it’s my body, like I’m actually finally having a conversation with my body.” Attorney, advocate, podcaster, and bestselling author (Adnan’s Story) Rabia Chaudry shares her charming, often funny—and always deeply personal story—of her relationship with food in her new memoir with recipes, Fatty Fatty Boom Boom. She joins us on the show to talk about food and family, body image, changing behaviors and a solution that works for her, finding universal truths in a story’s details, her newest podcast (Rabia & Ellen Solve the Case), why pulao beats biriyani and much more with Poured Over’s host, Miwa Messer.

