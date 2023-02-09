Poured Over: Rachel Joyce on Maureen

“Maureen’s journey is about going to the dark — and when you go right into the dark, you then find the light and the kind of renewal — and of all of them, this book felt to me a book about rebirth, which felt the right place to end.”

Following The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry and The Love Song of Miss Queenie Hennessy, Rachel Joyce’s Maureen completes her series of novels revolving around a cast of characters that you can’t help but connect with. Whether you’ve read them all or are ready to meet Maureen for the first time, you’ll find something to love. Joyce talks with us about the evolution of the world of her incredibly popular series, her writing process, the authors who have shaped her, what she’s working on next and more with Poured Over’s host, Miwa Messer. We end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc and Jamie.

This episode of Poured Over was produced and hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang. New episodes of Poured Over land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and wherever you listen to podcasts.