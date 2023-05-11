Poured Over: Ramona Emerson on Shutter

“When I was working forensics, I always thought, we do this work for the people who need us to do this work — it’s not always the easiest thing.”

Ramona Emerson’s Shutter is not your typical procedural — join an unforgettable crime scene photographer with the ability to speak to the dead in a mystery that will keep you guessing. Emerson joined us to talk about her own career in forensics, the importance of Native American representation in fiction and more with guest host, Jenna Seery. We end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc and Madyson.

This episode of Poured Over was produced and hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang. Poured Over is brought to you by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and the booksellers of Barnes & Noble.

