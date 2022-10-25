Poured Over: Siddhartha Mukherjee on The Song of the Cell

“People write medical histories, people write personal case histories, I didn’t want to do either. People write memoirs; I wanted to do all of them in the same book. And I wanted to do that without blurring the boundaries between any and all of those….I consider those parts of living history.” Siddhartha Mukherjee is an oncologist, a professor, a bestselling author and a winner of the Pulitzer Prize for his first book, Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer. He joins us on the show to talk about his latest book, The Song of the Cell, along with gene therapies, balancing the future of science with current patient care, the excitement that comes with scientific discovery, his literary influences and much more with Poured Over’s host, Miwa Messer.

