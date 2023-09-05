Poured Over: Zadie Smith on The Fraud

“There’s no higher version of historical fiction to me than that, the feeling of being transported.”

Zadie Smith’s The Fraud brings all the excitement of a Victorian novel with a cast of characters that will be familiar (Charles Dickens, anyone?) and a wild web of plots that combine the best of historical fiction with themes that still resonate. Smith joins us to talk about the different process she used while writing, the importance of knowing and understanding history, freedom, resistance and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over. We end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc and Jamie.

This episode of Poured Over was produced and hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.



New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Fraud by Zadie Smith

NW by Zadie Smith

Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel

The Blue Flower by Penelope Fitzgerald

The New Life by Tom Crewe

Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf

Great Expectations by Charles Dickens

Featured Books (TBR Topoff):

Wide Sargasso Sea by Jean Rhys

The Book of Salt by Monique Truong