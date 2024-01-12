Rewriting Your Money Story: A New Generation of Financial Guides
New year, new plans for you and your financial future, right? You’re not alone if making the most of your money is at the top of your list of resolutions this year, and we think these books — nothing like the financial planning guides your parents and grandparents used — are a great place to start.
Hardcover
$22.95
$27.00
I Survived Capitalism and All I Got Was This Lousy T-Shirt: Everything I Wish I Never Had to Learn About Money
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$22.95
$27.00
If you’ve been craving a delicious anti-capitalist worldview delivered with as much heart as humor, then look no further. This down-to-earth and deeply personal narrative pulls no punches, delivering a crucial narrative that will educate and inspire.
Hardcover $30.00
Keeping Finance Personal: Ditch the "Shoulds" and the Shame and Rewrite Your Money Story
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
This immensely valuable financial primer fills a gap in the personal finance world, acknowledging identity and social structures in the persuit of financial goals, not just dollar signs. If you’re looking for a more human approach to money, this is it.
Hardcover $28.00
Tightwads and Spendthrifts: Navigating the Money Minefield in Real Relationships
By Scott Rick
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
There are plenty of personal finance books to choose from, but few that approach it like Tightwads and Spendthrifts, taking the time to analyze the money of relationships and how differing financial approaches can affect a lasting harmony.
Hardcover $30.00
Million Dollar Weekend: The Surprisingly Simple Way to Launch a 7-Figure Business in 48 Hours
By
Noah Kagan
Editor Tahl Raz
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
It’s hard to create your own financial independence, especially when beholden to the traditional work week. That’s where Noah Kagan comes in. In Million Dollar Weekend, he posits using the weekend as a launching point to living out your entrepreneurial dreams.
Hardcover $29.00
Rich AF: The Winning Money Mindset That Will Change Your Life
By Vivian Tu
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.00
Bringing a pleasant levity to the financial conversation, Vivian Tu delivers a primer on basic financial foundations that is equally useful and entertaining. Whether you’re just starting to put your finances together, or you’re looking for new ways to maximize what you make, this is a great place to start.
Paperback $19.99
Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
Personal finance backed by the science of economics, making this a unique approach with plenty of rewards, not to mention a contagious narrative voice. Digging into daily decisions, Laurence Kotlikof provides fresh insights and advice that isn’t the cookie-cutter money savers you’ve heard before.
Paperback $17.99
Live Richer Now: 100 Simple Ways to Become Instantly Richer
By
Jacob Sager Weinstein
Illustrator Lauren Radley
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
Sometimes you just need it broken down into a list. If your finances could use a lift, this book has a smattering of advice and actionable steps to immediately provide. No matter where you are in your financial planning, you’ll find something of use here.
Hardcover $29.00
Your First Million: Why You Don't Have to Be Born into a Legacy of Wealth to Leave One Behind
By
Arlan Hamilton
With Rachel L. Nelson
In Stock Online
Hardcover $29.00
A massively inspiring book about the power we all have to change our circumstances, particularly in the realm of finance. Arlan Hamilton is a powerful voice, building from her own experiences and relaying what she learned in actionable steps to readers everywhere.
Hardcover
$26.09
$28.99
The Great Money Reset: Change Your Work, Change Your Wealth, Change Your Life
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.09
$28.99
The work landscape of the world changed with COVID, and with it, so did the financial landscape. Here, Jill Schlesinger provides an immensely readable guide to realigning your work and money life according to the changing times. With an approachable and warm voice, this is a friendly perspective on how get back on track, or create a whole new track altogether.
