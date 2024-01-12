Rewriting Your Money Story: A New Generation of Financial Guides

The work landscape of the world changed with COVID, and with it, so did the financial landscape. Here, Jill Schlesinger provides an immensely readable guide to realigning your work and money life according to the changing times. With an approachable and warm voice, this is a friendly perspective on how get back on track, or create a whole new track altogether.

