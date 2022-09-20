Life is But a Dream: A Short Story from Richard Osman, Author of The Bullet That Missed

Joyce

To whom it may concern,

Please find attached my submission for your short-story competition. It is entitled “Life Is but a Dream—An Inspector Gerry Meadowcroft Mystery.”

I try to write every day, and it does me the world of good, just to get things down on paper. This is my first attempt at writing fiction, however.

I should warn you that my story contains disturbing imagery—blood, guts, and so on. Like Val McDermid. My daughter, Joanna, has read it, and she said to tell you it needs a “trigger warning.” She said you would know what that was.

You will see, I hope, that, although it is a short story, it contains lots of elements that could be expanded into more books. I am happy for somebody else to write those books if this story captures the imagination.

Finally, I know you are supposed to say that no one in a story is based on any real person, living or dead, but I have to admit that a few of the characters in here are based on real people. I don’t think anyone will mind though.

Thank you for running this competition—what a lovely idea.

Enjoy the story, and don’t have nightmares.

Yours sincerely,

Joyce Meadowcroft

Life Is but a Dream

An Inspector Gerry Meadowcroft Mystery

By Joyce Meadowcroft

Inspector Gerry Meadowcroft lit a cigarette, and inhaled deeply. A cloud of smoke drifted across his fierce blue eyes. Eyes that had seen too much killing, too much blood, too many widows. He felt the weight of a gun in his pocket. Would he have to use it?

Gerry could kill. He had killed before, and he would kill again if he was called upon. But not through choice, never through choice. Each time he killed, Gerry lost a piece of his soul. How many pieces did he have left? Gerry was in no mood to find out.

He thought back to his training at Ashford Police College. Not everyone trained at Hendon, that was a misconception. To catch a killer you must think like a killer, that’s what his mentor, the famous Inspector Alan Ritchie, had said. So that’s what Gerry was doing. He was entering the mind of a dangerous psychopath.

Inspector Gerry Meadowcroft held the killer’s note in his hand. Written in blood. The blood that the lab tests had confirmed was that of his twelfth victim. The note, addressed to Gerry, read: I have now killed twelve people Inspector Meadowcroft. Who will be unlucky Number 13? You will never find me.

We’ll see about that, thought Gerry.

Gerry’s partner, Claire, had been called away to a meeting with an informant, so Gerry had some time to think about the note. The killer was taunting him. “You will never find me”? When Gerry wanted to find someone, Gerry found someone. But he needed a clue.

Gerry looked at the map on the wall of his office. The locations of the twelve bodies had been marked with red stars. Celia Rice, found in an abandoned power station, her hands and feet missing. Raymond Berry, found on the roof of a disused office building, his heart and liver missing. Madeleine Prescott, found at the foot of an abandoned lighthouse, minus her head. The list went on: Rosemary Gould, Sir Graham Mace, and all found with body parts missing.

What homicidal urge was driving the killer? What madness pumped through his veins? Think, Gerry, think.

As he was thinking, and still smoking, Gerry’s boss, Nancy Best, walked into his office without knocking.

“Inspector Meadowcroft, put out that disgusting cigarette.” Nancy could be very brusque, and sometimes didn’t see that she was coming across as rude, even to her friends. You would think that, with all the education she’d had, and all the senior positions she’d held, she would realize one day. But today was not that day. Some people are just like that. She was very elegant though.

Gerry stubbed out his cigarette, in a pottery ashtray with his name on it. “Sorry, boss. I smoke when I’m stressed. And this killer is making me stressed.”

“We’re all stressed, Meadowcroft,” said Nancy. “We’re police officers. Have we worked out a connection between the victims yet? That’s our best hope of catching the killer.”

Gerry shrugged, looking handsome. The sort of quiet handsomeness that not all women appreciated. The likes of Nancy Best would never understand it.

“Get to work on it,” said Nancy, thinking she was better than Gerry. “Did they all go to the same gym, drink at the same pub, shop at the same supermarket?”

“Already looked into it, ma’am.” Despite Nancy being difficult, Gerry was always respectful. That was his way. “No connection. Take supermarkets for example. We’ve got three Sainsbury’s, two Lidls, a Morrisons, three Tescos, an Aldi, a Co-op, and a Waitrose.”

The Waitrose was Sir Graham Mace. Who else could afford to go there for their main shop? Certainly not a police officer, thought Gerry with grim humor.

“Dammit,” said Nancy. “God damn this killer.”

“Steady,” said Gerry. Nancy was losing her cool, and Gerry wasn’t about to join in.

“You’re right,” said Nancy. “This is no time to lose my temper. And what about the body parts? Why are they all missing body parts?”

“Some serial killers keep parts of their victims as trophies,” said Gerry, and watched Nancy shiver at the thought. “It’s well documented; you can read about it online.”

“He must be sick,” said Nancy. “In the head.”

“Sometimes the world is sick,” said Gerry, looking out of his window and thinking about everything he had seen over the years. The pain, the sadness, the loss. “Life is but a dream, they say. But life can also be a nightmare. And sometimes we’re the medicine.”

Nancy scoffed. “There’s no time for airy thinking like that, Inspector. It’s time to catch this killer before he kills again. Where is your partner, Claire?”

“Talking to an informant,” said Gerry. “About a different crime.”

“Well, get her back here,” said Nancy. And find this killer.”

Nancy strode out purposefully. Gerry shook his head as she went. That woman was impossible. He respected her for everything she had achieved, but he wished she wouldn’t speak down to him all the time, as if he wouldn’t notice. He knew she had a troubled home life though. Three husbands and counting.

He looked back at the map, and at the names. There had to be a connection, there had to be. And if he could spot it, then he could save a life. And saving lives was Gerry’s job. He jutted out his strong jaw, and felt his surprisingly strong pectoral muscles strain against the fabric of his shirt.

There was a knock at door.

The receptionist at the police station was called Dorothy. She was kind and thoughtful, and Gerry always gave her a wink as he passed. Nothing disrespectful—he wasn’t that type—just a cheeky and welcome one. Not all men noticed Dorothy, but Gerry had noticed her. Gerry was unmarried, but only because the perfect woman had never come along.

It was Dorothy knocking on the door. Gerry thought back to Nancy. Nancy didn’t knock, but Dorothy did. Didn’t that just tell you the difference between the two women?

“I don’t mean to disturb you,” said Dorothy. “But I thought you might like one of these?” Dorothy had a Tupperware container in her hand, and she opened the lid. She often baked for everyone in the station. “I made them myself, from a Paul Hollywood recipe.”

The smell of the cakes was delicious. Gerry already found Dorothy attractive. And now this? Gerry, ever the detective, noted there was no wedding ring on Dorothy’s hand. Perhaps she was going steady with someone, but, although Gerry was no fan of office gossip, he had not heard of anyone. Gerry wouldn’t make a quick move, that wasn’t his style, and, besides, a workplace relationship was unprofessional. But Gerry felt that maybe one day he would hang the rules, and ask Dorothy for a drink. That was Gerry all over. Follow the rules, sure, that’s what rules are there for. But remember that the heart has rules all of its own. If you listen to your heart, then, as Gerry Meadowcroft was well known for saying, “Bob’s your uncle.”

Gerry looked into the Tupperware container and saw small cakes, all shaped like sea shells. He had not seen this sort of cake before, but, judging by the smell, they would be good, and he was eager to try one. He picked up a cake and took a bite.

“Well, that’s delicious,” he said. “You are one hell of a baker.”

Dorothy blushed. “I’ll leave you to get back to your case now. Is it a complicated one?”

“Very complicated,” said Gerry, drinking her in. “A serial killer. Twelve deaths so far, another one about to happen. If I could make the connection, I’d be able to stop the thirteenth killing, but I just can’t.”

“I believe in you,” said Dorothy. “Everyone says you’re the best detective here.”

“Don’t tell that to Nancy Best!” They both laughed at this. He was glad Dorothy also recognized that Nancy Best could be really hard work. She was perceptive.

Dorothy looked Gerry in the eye. “You can do it.”

Gerry looked at her, nodding slowly. An electricity passed between them.

Dorothy put the lid on her Tupperware box. “I’ll be getting back to work.”

Gerry stopped her as she was about to walk out. “What was the name of those delicious cakes, by the way?”

“They’re French,” said Dorothy. “They’re called madeleines.”

Dorothy left, and Gerry watched her go, noting her curves under her thick, woolen skirt. Gerry lit another cigarette. You wouldn’t think he was the type of man who smoked, but Gerry had many contradictions. It’s what made him so interesting.

Gerry started thinking. His brow was attractively creased. The madeleines had reminded him of something. But what?

He looked down at his list again and saw it at once. Madeleine Prescott. Madeleine is a cake. Raymond BERRY, Celia RICE, ROSEMARY Gould, Sir Graham MACE. These victims were named after foodstuffs, or things you might buy in a supermarket. This was surely it?

Had Dorothy cracked the case for him?

He looked further down the list.

OLIVE Cooper

Mark LAMB

SAFFRON di Vicenza

Eventually he saw that all twelve names had connections to foodstuffs. He had cracked it. Or, rather, he and Dorothy had cracked it together.

Foodstuffs. Foodstuffs? Gerry suddenly had a terrible realization.

The killer wasn’t keeping the body parts as trophies. The killer was keeping the body parts to eat!

They had a cannibal on their hands.

He had to act fast if he was to save the next victim. To save some poor innocent person from the excruciating fate of being murdered and eaten. To save some poor family from losing a loved one.

There was not a second to waste; the killer might even strike that day. Gerry could start narrowing down the list of potential victims immediately. Anyone with a foodstuff in their name. If they could get warnings out in the media now, it would mean the killer couldn’t strike again. Gerry started thinking through the possible names. Anyone called Sugar, or Sage, or Cherry—there couldn’t be all that many. With luck, Gerry could save the life of whoever the thirteenth victim was going to be.

He wished his partner, Claire, was there to help him with the task at hand. He hoped she would be back from seeing her informant soon. He looked on her desk to see where she might be.

He read the message Claire had left him again: Informant wants to meet. Am going to his house. He says he wants a bite to eat.

Gerry’s eyes moved to the name plate on his partner’s desk. The woman he had worked with for seven years. He was godfather to her twins, and he went bowling with her husband. They were as close as partners could be. Gerry let out a scream. Dorothy and Nancy both rushed back into the room.

The name plate on her desk read:

Sergeant Claire Curry.

