By Sarah Adler

Take to the road along with a cynic, a romantic, and the ashes of an elderly woman in Mrs. Nash’s Ashes. When flights are grounded, Millie finds her mission to reunite her elderly best friend with her former lover all in jeopardy, and her acquaintance Hollis doesn’t see it going well, especially since Mrs. Nash is kind of… dead. But as they travel together, Millie suspects she might be growing on Hollis — and that this might not just be about Mrs. Nash’s love story. A charming romance that reminds us that the journey does matter, Sarah Adler’s debut is perfect for fans of Sarah Hogle and Emily Henry.