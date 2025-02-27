Reassurance and Reflection: A Guest Post by Savannah Guthrie

When life gets hard, sometimes the best strategy is reminding yourself of God’s love and sharing it with others. But when that doesn’t come easy, turn to this book, perfect for all ages. Read on for an exclusive essay from Savannah Guthrie on writing Mostly What God Does Is Love You.

Mostly what God does is love you. What if we shared this simple, beautiful, Biblical truth with our children from the youngest of ages—how different would we be? How wonderfully could this shape our perspectives from childhood on, knowing that the God who made all the wonders in creation—who hung the stars in the sky, who tells the wind where to blow—knows your name and loves you oh so very much?

Every parent knows that a child’s bedtime can be the witching hour—that moment when a mystery brew of exhaustion, emotion, and the occasional last gasp of where-did-that-come-from energy rears its unfortunate head. Sometimes, it’s those final minutes of the day that are the most challenging. I’ve been there. Most nights, I’m still there!

This picture book will solve all those problems.

Just kidding! It’s a book, not a magic serum! But I do hope Mostly What God Does Is Love You might help create a moment of peace, reassurance, and reflection for weary little ones (and their weary parents).

A little background. A year ago, I released Mostly What God Does, a collection of essays and reflections on faith. It delved into some pretty serious subjects—love, belief, loss, grief, doubt—things I have, and will continue to, grapple with in this often unsettling world. But the book’s core message was simple: God loves us. I mean, he really loves us—you! me!—specifically and meaningfully. He loves us not because of who we are or what we do, but because of who he is, and what He does. I wrote about this inscrutable yet beautiful way of unwavering love, and the power it contains to change us, and change everything, if we could truly believe it … if we could let it take up residence in our hearts and stay there.

When the book was published, I was relieved and overjoyed that the message seemed to resonate. I have loved reading the cards and letters you’ve sent and the conversations we’ve had, sharing with me how a rekindling of awareness of this most basic building block of faith has helped you along your paths. Turns out, many of us (myself still included!) needed that reminder. We needed to hear a message that was profound and affecting—yet simple. Simple enough, in fact, a child could understand it. Enter this book.

When I was given the opportunity to put this message to pictures (the beautiful illustrations of Morgan Huff), I couldn’t pass it up. My hope is that Mostly What God Does Is Love You will be a peaceful, reassuring good-night story—helping to nestle our babies deeply into their spiritual resting place of divine love and care.

I also hope it could be a gentle and inviting way to bring God into the room, into the conversation, into the family—no matter where you may be on your own spiritual path. Most kids have a natural curiosity about matters of the soul and spirit. Bedtime can be some of the most electric moments for inquisitive little minds. I truly believe God yearns to engage with us, that he is ready to interact with every human heart, no matter our age, with whatever amount of ourselves we can bring to him. Whatever we have to give, he can work with. We come; he does the rest.

I am so excited to share what I hope will be a gentle (there’s that word again!), lovely, pleasing reminder of God’s love for us, our permanently treasured status with him, and the good things that flow naturally from hearts assured of their special place in the universe. One of my favorite passages says, “He is big, and you are small, but never too small for him.” That about sums it up.

Thank you for picking up this book. I hope it meets you and your precious little ones right where you are.

–Savannah Guthrie