Short Story Collections to Stop Your Scrolling
It’s all too easy to pass the time by scrolling on your phone, but what if, instead of passing the time swiping, you could start and finish a story (or even multiple)? Connect with any of these short story collections from acclaimed authors like Lore Segal, Emma Cline and Bryan Washington for a quick and satisfying literary lunch.
Paperback $18.99
Ladies' Lunch: And Other Stories
By Lore Segal
In Stock Online
If you’re looking for a read that’s short, sweet and piercing, pick up this funny, compassionate collection of 16 stories about friendship and aging from New Yorker writer Lore Segal. Enter the inner circle of nonagenarians with over 40 years of lunching under their belt and relish their wit and wisdom.
Hardcover $27.00
Roman Stories (Signed Book)
By
Jhumpa Lahiri
Translator Jhumpa Lahiri , Todd Portnowitz
In Stock Online
Pulitzer Prize-winner Jhumpa Lahiri (Interpreter of Maladies) returns with her first short story collection since Unaccustomed Earth. Translated from the Italian, these nine sharply drawn stories explore Lahiri’s adopted city and its culture as outsiders looking in. With nods to Alberto Moravia and Dante Alighieri, Roman Stories is an unforgettable experience
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
The End of the World Is a Cul de Sac: Stories
In Stock Online
From the author of Trespasses, one of our former Discover picks, comes a collection of stories about women on the precipice of change. Rich with Irish history, these fifteen taut tales consider the agency of individuals in the middle of moments of heartbreak and struggle, and Kennedy’s lyricism makes these dark yet dazzling stories come to life.
Hardcover $28.00
Normal Rules Don't Apply: Stories
In Stock Online
This collection of interconnected short stories has all of the style and insight that draws readers to Kate Atkinson’s novels, like Life After Life and Shrines of Gaiety. These bite-sized stories inhabit a world where anything can happen, while still packing the emotional punch fans have come to expect.
Hardcover
$18.00
$20.00
So Late in the Day: Stories of Women and Men
In Stock Online
Booker Prize Finalist Claire Keegan (Small Things Like These and Foster) is known and celebrated for her powerful short fiction. So Late in the Day showcases her skill with three stories of love, betrayal and gender dynamics. This triptych of succinct tales is an engrossing and affecting collection that will leave you reaching for Keegan’s other books.
Paperback $17.00
Lot
In Stock Online
Bryan Washington’s Memorial (a former B&N Discover pick) is a marvel of a novel; before there was Memorial, there was Lot, a collection of stories that captures a community, a family and a life with compassion and candor. These insightful tales of people searching for home powerfully portray the citizens that make up the city and what separates them.
Paperback $16.99
Learning to Talk
In Stock Online
A semi-autobiographical story collection from Hilary Mantel, two-time winner of the Booker Prize, Learning to Talk is a poignant book about the defining moments of childhood. Quietly intense, these short stories set in mid-20th century England find the melancholy beauty in little moments.
Paperback $17.00
Bliss Montage: Stories
By Ling Ma
In Stock Online
Blur the lines of reality and fantasy with the eight wildly different short stories in Bliss Montage. These tightly written pages can be devoured in one sitting or taken story by story — either way, you’re in for a smart, sharp reading experience. You can learn how Ling Ma begins her projects, finds a delicate balance of humor in her fiction and more in her episode of our Poured Over podcast.
Paperback
$15.99
$18.00
Daddy: Stories
By Emma Cline
In Stock Online
Emma Cline (The Guest) turns her gimlet eye to the power dynamics of loved ones and the moments when the ordinary is disturbed. We dare you to try to look away from these ten dark and provocative stories about the disquieting inner lives of her characters as they face success and failure, hope and reality.
Hardcover $27.00
Wednesday's Child: Stories
By Yiyun Li
In Stock Online
From the award-winning author of The Book of Goose comes Wednesday’s Child — a new collection of stories about wisdom and beauty, broken hearts and unexpected connections. Tender yet unsentimental, Yiyun Li’s latest is a compelling collection of characters striving for an ordinary existence in a complicated world.
Paperback
$15.49
$17.00
Homesick for Another World
In Stock Online
Ottessa Moshfegh (My Year of Rest and Relaxation and Lapvona) brings her tender yet outrageous voice to unsettling and often laugh-out-loud funny short stories in Homesick for Another World. Pick up this collection to meet a whole host of unsteady and quirky characters searching for connection, only to be tripped up by their own insecurities and self-deception.
