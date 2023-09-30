Short Story Collections to Stop Your Scrolling  

By Ling Ma

Blur the lines of reality and fantasy with the eight wildly different short stories in Bliss Montage. These tightly written pages can be devoured in one sitting or taken story by story — either way, you’re in for a smart, sharp reading experience. You can learn how Ling Ma begins her projects, finds a delicate balance of humor in her fiction and more in her episode of our Poured Over podcast.