10 Sinister Small Town Thrillers to Add to Your Shelves
It’s no wonder small towns catch the thoughts of so many authors — secrets are only heightened when it seems like everyone knows everything about everybody. If you’re looking to unravel mysteries set in tight-knit communities, then look no further than these thrillers guaranteed to send chills down your spine.
Paperback $17.99
Dirt Creek
Dirt Creek
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
Our June Mystery and Thriller Monthly Pick, Dirt Creek, follows an investigation after a local girl’s disappearance shakes a town. Determined to bring her best friend home, Ronnie launches her own investigation, and the more people talk to her, the more she wonders how many of them are lying about what they know. All about the ties that bind us together and the past that follows us, this debut is a powerful story with twists and turns that will catch you by surprise.
Our June Mystery and Thriller Monthly Pick, Dirt Creek, follows an investigation after a local girl’s disappearance shakes a town. Determined to bring her best friend home, Ronnie launches her own investigation, and the more people talk to her, the more she wonders how many of them are lying about what they know. All about the ties that bind us together and the past that follows us, this debut is a powerful story with twists and turns that will catch you by surprise.
Paperback $17.00
Where the Truth Lies
Where the Truth Lies
By Anna Bailey
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.00
Travel to Whistling Ridge where the sounds of secrets swoosh through the air after one teen disappears. After disturbing evidence is discovered near the party Abi vanished from, secrets and resentment swirl around the townspeople. As the tension grows, the truth of what really happened that night is all it will take to alter their community forever. A propulsive debut that will keep you on the edge of a seat, there’s a reason Where the Truth Lies was one of Our Monthly Picks last year.
Travel to Whistling Ridge where the sounds of secrets swoosh through the air after one teen disappears. After disturbing evidence is discovered near the party Abi vanished from, secrets and resentment swirl around the townspeople. As the tension grows, the truth of what really happened that night is all it will take to alter their community forever. A propulsive debut that will keep you on the edge of a seat, there’s a reason Where the Truth Lies was one of Our Monthly Picks last year.
Paperback
$13.99
$17.99
Still Life (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #1)
Still Life (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #1)
By Louise Penny
In Stock Online
Paperback
$13.99
$17.99
The start of the series that inspired the show Three Pines, Still Life introduces us to the quietly courageous Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. As he investigates the death of a local woman, he’s sure it’s more sinister than it appears. Beautifully written, this is the debut that kicked off the storied career of beloved author Louise Penny.
The start of the series that inspired the show Three Pines, Still Life introduces us to the quietly courageous Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. As he investigates the death of a local woman, he’s sure it’s more sinister than it appears. Beautifully written, this is the debut that kicked off the storied career of beloved author Louise Penny.
Paperback $17.99
When Ghosts Come Home: A Novel
When Ghosts Come Home: A Novel
By Wiley Cash
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
A stirring story of a murder investigation and the repercussions of previous decisions, When Ghosts Come Home is a suspenseful mystery that dives deep into the heart of this small North Carolinian town. After a large plane crash-lands at the nearby airfield and the body of a local man is found, Sheriff Winston launches into an investigation in which everyone is a suspect — all while facing his own trials. A multi-layered gem, Wiley Cash spins a tender and tense tale of tragedy and crime.
A stirring story of a murder investigation and the repercussions of previous decisions, When Ghosts Come Home is a suspenseful mystery that dives deep into the heart of this small North Carolinian town. After a large plane crash-lands at the nearby airfield and the body of a local man is found, Sheriff Winston launches into an investigation in which everyone is a suspect — all while facing his own trials. A multi-layered gem, Wiley Cash spins a tender and tense tale of tragedy and crime.
Paperback
$14.99
$16.99
The Dry
The Dry
By Jane Harper
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.99
$16.99
A stunning debut that has since been turned into a major motion picture, The Dry follows a Federal Agent and the secrets hiding in his hometown. Returning home for his best friend Luke’s funeral, Aaron faces the fact that his last time home was when he fled after being accused of murder. He narrowly avoided prosecution due to Luke’s insistence that they had been together, but now, more than one person knows they didn’t tell the truth, and Luke’s death is suspicious. A story of long-buried mysteries and haunting lies, this explosive novel is one to read in one sitting.
A stunning debut that has since been turned into a major motion picture, The Dry follows a Federal Agent and the secrets hiding in his hometown. Returning home for his best friend Luke’s funeral, Aaron faces the fact that his last time home was when he fled after being accused of murder. He narrowly avoided prosecution due to Luke’s insistence that they had been together, but now, more than one person knows they didn’t tell the truth, and Luke’s death is suspicious. A story of long-buried mysteries and haunting lies, this explosive novel is one to read in one sitting.
Hardcover
$23.79
$27.99
All the Sinners Bleed: A Novel
All the Sinners Bleed: A Novel
By S. A. Cosby
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$23.79
$27.99
The name S. A. Cosby might sound familiar to you because his book, Blacktop Wasteland, was one of our previous Monthly Picks. A police procedural set in a small town with a reckoning looming on the horizon, All the Sinners Bleed follows the first Black sheriff in Charon County as he uncovers horrific crimes that have been happening right under their noses. This unforgettable novel of faith, race and violence is an addictive story that will leave you adding all of Cosby’s writing to your TBR lists. The audiobook is a must-listen as it won the 2023 AudioFile Earphones Award for the way it brings the story to life.
The name S. A. Cosby might sound familiar to you because his book, Blacktop Wasteland, was one of our previous Monthly Picks. A police procedural set in a small town with a reckoning looming on the horizon, All the Sinners Bleed follows the first Black sheriff in Charon County as he uncovers horrific crimes that have been happening right under their noses. This unforgettable novel of faith, race and violence is an addictive story that will leave you adding all of Cosby’s writing to your TBR lists. The audiobook is a must-listen as it won the 2023 AudioFile Earphones Award for the way it brings the story to life.
Paperback $16.99
The Long Call: A Detective Matthew Venn Novel
The Long Call: A Detective Matthew Venn Novel
By Ann Cleeves
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.99
Kicking off a new mystery series with a detective you’ll be enamored by, The Long Call was an easy choice to be one of Our Monthly Picks back in 2020. When Detective Matthew Venn left his strict evangelical community, he also lost his family, but a case brings him back and has him facing deadly secrets the people of his past are hiding. Ann Cleeves brings the English setting to life in this nuanced and compelling novel.
Kicking off a new mystery series with a detective you’ll be enamored by, The Long Call was an easy choice to be one of Our Monthly Picks back in 2020. When Detective Matthew Venn left his strict evangelical community, he also lost his family, but a case brings him back and has him facing deadly secrets the people of his past are hiding. Ann Cleeves brings the English setting to life in this nuanced and compelling novel.
Paperback
$14.99
$17.00
Sharp Objects: A Novel
Sharp Objects: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.99
$17.00
Also an HBO® Limited Series starring Amy Adams, Sharp Objects follows a troubled reporter returning to her tiny hometown for the first time in years. As she tries to untangle the murders of two preteen girls, she finds herself relating to the young victims more than she would like. A family saga that will send chills down your spine, Gillian Flynn’s debut blew the world away and is the perfect read for fans of Gone Girl.
Also an HBO® Limited Series starring Amy Adams, Sharp Objects follows a troubled reporter returning to her tiny hometown for the first time in years. As she tries to untangle the murders of two preteen girls, she finds herself relating to the young victims more than she would like. A family saga that will send chills down your spine, Gillian Flynn’s debut blew the world away and is the perfect read for fans of Gone Girl.
Paperback
$13.99
$16.00
All the Missing Girls
All the Missing Girls
In Stock Online
Paperback
$13.99
$16.00
Perfect for fans of The Girl on the Train, this page-turner of a thriller is certain to turn your brain’s gears… just in reverse. Telling the story backwards, untwine the truth of what happened to Nic’s best friend a decade ago and her younger neighbor 15 days ago. A compulsive read of suspicion and menace, be careful because All the Missing Girls might give you a paper cut as you rush through all its twists and turns.
Perfect for fans of The Girl on the Train, this page-turner of a thriller is certain to turn your brain’s gears… just in reverse. Telling the story backwards, untwine the truth of what happened to Nic’s best friend a decade ago and her younger neighbor 15 days ago. A compulsive read of suspicion and menace, be careful because All the Missing Girls might give you a paper cut as you rush through all its twists and turns.
Paperback
$14.98
$17.99
Ordinary Grace (Edgar Award Winner)
Ordinary Grace (Edgar Award Winner)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.98
$17.99
A historical murder mystery that won the Edgar Award for Best Novel in 2014, Ordinary Grace tells the story of a young man who must grow up fast in the face of death. In the summer of 1961, thirteen-year-old Frank faces a summer of loss that thrusts him into a world of secrets, lies and betrayal. Told forty years after the events of that fateful season, this moving novel about the loss of innocence is perfect for fans of Dennis Lehane.
A historical murder mystery that won the Edgar Award for Best Novel in 2014, Ordinary Grace tells the story of a young man who must grow up fast in the face of death. In the summer of 1961, thirteen-year-old Frank faces a summer of loss that thrusts him into a world of secrets, lies and betrayal. Told forty years after the events of that fateful season, this moving novel about the loss of innocence is perfect for fans of Dennis Lehane.