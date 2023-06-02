10 Sinister Small Town Thrillers to Add to Your Shelves

By S. A. Cosby

The name S. A. Cosby might sound familiar to you because his book, Blacktop Wasteland, was one of our previous Monthly Picks. A police procedural set in a small town with a reckoning looming on the horizon, All the Sinners Bleed follows the first Black sheriff in Charon County as he uncovers horrific crimes that have been happening right under their noses. This unforgettable novel of faith, race and violence is an addictive story that will leave you adding all of Cosby’s writing to your TBR lists. The audiobook is a must-listen as it won the 2023 AudioFile Earphones Award for the way it brings the story to life.