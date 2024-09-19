Author Spotlights, Authors We Love, B&N Reads, Hispanic Heritage Month, We Recommend

Where to Start Reading Julia Alvarez

By Isabelle McConville / September 19, 2024 at 1:23 am

We’re so excited for the premier of the brand-new documentary Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined coming to PBS this week. Spotlighting the life, work and activism of acclaimed author Julia Alvarez, this documentary features exclusive interviews with Alvarez and her contemporaries. Throughout her incredible life, Alvarez has advocated for women and girls against violence, patriarchal control and displacement, and served as a trailblazer for countless Latine authors. From stories of sisterhood and immigration to love and hope, Alvarez is one of our greatest authors. We’ve gathered a few of our favorite novels of hers to get you started, down below.

The Cemetery of Untold Stories

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00

The Cemetery of Untold Stories

The Cemetery of Untold Stories

By Julia Alvarez

In Stock Online

Hardcover $25.20 $28.00

In order to move on from dead dreams you have to bury them — but what if they come back to haunt you? A writer’s characters come to life and begin to revise their fates in this funny, life-affirming novel about storytelling, friendship and death. 

Hear more from Julia on Poured Over and in her exclusive guest post.  

In order to move on from dead dreams you have to bury them — but what if they come back to haunt you? A writer’s characters come to life and begin to revise their fates in this funny, life-affirming novel about storytelling, friendship and death. 

Hear more from Julia on Poured Over and in her exclusive guest post.  

Afterlife

Paperback $16.95

Afterlife

Afterlife

By Julia Alvarez

In Stock Online

Paperback $16.95

What do we owe each other, and how much can we rely on the people around us? This story of immigration and community is a poignant portrait of humanity. 

What do we owe each other, and how much can we rely on the people around us? This story of immigration and community is a poignant portrait of humanity. 

In the Time of the Butterflies

Paperback $18.99

In the Time of the Butterflies

In the Time of the Butterflies

By Julia Alvarez

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

The Mirabel sisters are immortalized in history as martyrs — and Julia Alvarez helped give a voice to each sister in her timeless novel. A story of courage, home and hope, In the Time of Butterflies directly influenced the creation of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, celebrated every year on November 25th

The Mirabel sisters are immortalized in history as martyrs — and Julia Alvarez helped give a voice to each sister in her timeless novel. A story of courage, home and hope, In the Time of Butterflies directly influenced the creation of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, celebrated every year on November 25th

How the García Girls Lost Their Accents

Paperback $18.99

How the García Girls Lost Their Accents

How the García Girls Lost Their Accents

By Julia Alvarez

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

The García sisters are caught between two cultures, two lives, two worlds. This novel of sisterhood and identity is both a tender coming-of-age novel and a poignant immigrant story.

The García sisters are caught between two cultures, two lives, two worlds. This novel of sisterhood and identity is both a tender coming-of-age novel and a poignant immigrant story.