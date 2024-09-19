Where to Start Reading Julia Alvarez
We’re so excited for the premier of the brand-new documentary Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined coming to PBS this week. Spotlighting the life, work and activism of acclaimed author Julia Alvarez, this documentary features exclusive interviews with Alvarez and her contemporaries. Throughout her incredible life, Alvarez has advocated for women and girls against violence, patriarchal control and displacement, and served as a trailblazer for countless Latine authors. From stories of sisterhood and immigration to love and hope, Alvarez is one of our greatest authors. We’ve gathered a few of our favorite novels of hers to get you started, down below.
The Cemetery of Untold Stories
In order to move on from dead dreams you have to bury them — but what if they come back to haunt you? A writer’s characters come to life and begin to revise their fates in this funny, life-affirming novel about storytelling, friendship and death.
Hear more from Julia on Poured Over and in her exclusive guest post.
Afterlife
What do we owe each other, and how much can we rely on the people around us? This story of immigration and community is a poignant portrait of humanity.
In the Time of the Butterflies
The Mirabel sisters are immortalized in history as martyrs — and Julia Alvarez helped give a voice to each sister in her timeless novel. A story of courage, home and hope, In the Time of Butterflies directly influenced the creation of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, celebrated every year on November 25th.
How the García Girls Lost Their Accents
The García sisters are caught between two cultures, two lives, two worlds. This novel of sisterhood and identity is both a tender coming-of-age novel and a poignant immigrant story.
