The Supernatural and the Disquieting: 7 Horror Novels to Read Right Now 

Whether you’re looking for stories that will only make your skin crawl or ones that will scare you out of your mind, the seven novels collected below have just what you need. Be prepared to change how you see the world after you read these tales ranging from lost loves and the darkest family secrets to the supernatural and the quest for immortality.

Monstrilio by Gerardo Sámano Córdova. In this debut, Gerardo Sámano Córdova pens a creative, visionary and fantastic examination of grief and love; parents and children; friends and lovers. When Santiago passes away, his mother seeks to bring him back to life and creates Monstrilio, a monster who tries to be a man. This terrifyingly tender story is one you won't be able to put down.

The Haunting of Alejandra: A Novel by V. Castro. In an eerie story of generational trauma, The Haunting of Alejandra tells of a lineage of women all visited by La Llorona, a Mexican folk demon, in their times of despair. A provocative novel of oppression, strength and motherhood, this creepy tale blends folklore with grief in a book that will be etched into your mind long after you've put it down.

Piñata: A Novel by Leopoldo Gout. Filmmaker and writer Leopoldo Gout (Ghost Radio) brings us a horrifying story that started out as a movie script. What was supposed to be a perfect summer turns sinister when an accident at an ancient abbey cuts a family trip short. A harrowing tale of possession, Piñata incorporates Indigenous Mexican lore with the dark legacy of colonialism in this unforgettable novel.