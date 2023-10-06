The Supernatural and the Disquieting: 7 Horror Novels to Read Right Now
Whether you’re looking for stories that will only make your skin crawl or ones that will scare you out of your mind, the seven novels collected below have just what you need. Be prepared to change how you see the world after you read these tales ranging from lost loves and the darkest family secrets to the supernatural and the quest for immortality.
Hardcover
$22.41
$27.00
Monstrilio
Monstrilio
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$22.41
$27.00
In this debut, Gerardo Sámano Córdova pens a creative, visionary and fantastic examination of grief and love; parents and children; friends and lovers. When Santiago passes away, his mother seeks to bring him back to life and creates Monstrilio, a monster who tries to be a man. This terrifyingly tender story is one you won’t be able to put down.
Paperback $18.99
Our Share of Night
Our Share of Night
By
Mariana Enriquez
Translator Megan McDowell
Illustrator Pablo Gerardo Camacho
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
From Mariana Enriquez (International Booker Prize-shortlisted The Dangers of Smoking in Bed) comes Our Share of the Night, a supernatural horror story about a grieving father and son confronting family members who commit horrible acts in their quest for immortality. This brutal novel is a disquieting and mesmerizing tale of the powerful preying on the powerless.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
The Haunting of Alejandra: A Novel
The Haunting of Alejandra: A Novel
By V. Castro
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
In an eerie story of generational trauma, The Haunting of Alejandra tells of a lineage of women all visited by La Llorona, a Mexican folk demon, in their times of despair. A provocative novel of oppression, strength and motherhood, this creepy tale blends folklore with grief in a book that will be etched into your mind long after you’ve put it down.
Hardcover
$24.06
$28.99
Piñata: A Novel
Piñata: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$24.06
$28.99
Filmmaker and writer Leopoldo Gout (Ghost Radio) brings us a horrifying story that started out as a movie script. What was supposed to be a perfect summer turns sinister when an accident at an ancient abbey cuts a family trip short. A harrowing tale of possession, Piñata incorporates Indigenous Mexican lore with the dark legacy of colonialism in this unforgettable novel.
Paperback
$16.19
$17.99
Nineteen Claws and a Black Bird (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Nineteen Claws and a Black Bird (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Agustina Bazterrica
Translator Sarah Moses
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.19
$17.99
Agustina Bazterrica first unsettled us with Tender Is the Flesh; this is a collection of nineteen wildly imaginative and shocking short stories about human connection and unspeakable desire. Pick up our exclusive edition for an extra essay from the author and special effects on the cover and endpapers.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Vampires of El Norte
Vampires of El Norte
By Isabel Cañas
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Isabel Cañas, author of The Hacienda — one of our former Discover Picks — returns with a supernatural western centered around the Mexican War. The Vampires of El Norte is a genre-bending tale that weaves Mexican history and culture with romance and monsters. Learn more about Isabel Cañas’s research process, her personal connection with this book and more on our Poured Over podcast.
Paperback
$13.99
$17.00
Mexican Gothic
Mexican Gothic
In Stock Online
Paperback
$13.99
$17.00
For a story described by The Guardian as “Lovecraft meets the Brontës in Latin America”, pick up Mexican Gothic — a gothic horror novel with a haunted house that will send shivers down your spine. Silvia Moreno-Garcia (The Daughter of Doctor Moreau and Silver Nitrate) gives us a chilling and seductive book in this atmospheric tale.
