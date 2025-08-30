The Best Audiobooks of September
The nights are growing cooler, the leaves look like they’ve been baking a bit too long, and we’re sipping a Pumpkin Spiced Latte from our local B&N Cafe – it must be Fall. Which means it’s also time to check out all the great audiobooks publishing this September!
Audiobook
$16.99
$19.99
Break Me Down: An Audio Thriller
Break Me Down: An Audio Thriller
By
Anna Downes
Narrated by Aimee Horne , Airlie Dodds , Alan Zhu , Angela Tran , Anna Downes , Elisa Colla , Jeremy Waters , Lyanna Kea , Remy Hii , Taylor Owens , Yael Stone
Audiobook
$16.99
$19.99
Our September Audiobook Pick of the Month is a true showstopper. After years out of the spotlight, former child star Georgia Lane is itching to make her big comeback with the help of a high-brow group known as The Studio. But as she dives head-first into the dark side of Hollywood, Georgia struggles to maintain her sanity in this whirlwind audiobook original thriller. A full cast of narrators and sound effects peppered throughout makes this a treat to listen to. Be sure to stick around to the end for an interview between the author and several of the voice actors.
Audiobook
$29.70
$33.00
The Secret of Secrets
The Secret of Secrets
By
Dan Brown
Narrated by Paul Michael
Audiobook
$29.70
$33.00
The Secret of Secrets is a mind-bending, globe-spanning maze of a story. Long time narrator for Dan Brown, Paul Michael, is back to lend his voice to this highly anticipated release where we join Robert Langdon on a thrilling hunt to Prague, London and New York when his noetic scientist girlfriend suddenly disappears.
Audiobook
$25.11
$27.00
Buckeye: A Novel
Buckeye: A Novel
By
Patrick Ryan
Narrated by Michael Crouch
Audiobook
$25.11
$27.00
Love and war, births and deaths, coming together and falling apart — this intimate portrait of small-town, midcentury America is a must-listen. The writing is both straightforward and poetic and expertly handled by award-winning narrator Michael Crouch. This audiobook is destined to join the canon of Great American Novels.
Audiobook
$23.39
$25.99
You Weren't Meant To Be Human
You Weren't Meant To Be Human
By
Andrew Joseph White
Narrated by Max Meyers
Audiobook
$23.39
$25.99
Pulling apart the gritty stings of fear faced by marginalized communities in the wake of an alien invasion, White’s adult debut is raw, horrifying and will rip you out of your comfort zone. Earphones Award Winning narrator Max Meyers handles the horrors and complex emotions of these varied characters with authenticity and ease.
Audiobook
$10.79
$11.99
Hansel and Gretel
Hansel and Gretel
By
Stephen King
Narrated by Stephen King
Audiobook
$10.79
$11.99
This is a haunting and unforgettable rendition of a classic fairytale, retold and read as only Stephen King can. He gives an energetic performance, where he delights in the scary bits and fears for the brave siblings.
Audiobook
$25.19
$27.99
Truly
Truly
By
Lionel Richie
Narrated by Lionel Richie , Blair Underwood
Audiobook
$25.19
$27.99
This is a comprehensive look at the human behind the cultural icon, filled with the signature charm that makes Lionel Richie such a treasure. Richie kicks off his story by reading the intro, and actor Blair Underwood picks up the mantel and delivers a powerful performance that we’re sure made Richie proud.
Audiobook
$24.29
$26.99
The Book of Sheen: A Memoir
The Book of Sheen: A Memoir
By
Charlie Sheen
Narrated by Charlie Sheen
Audiobook
$24.29
$26.99
Who could tell Charlie Sheen’s story more authentically than he can? He shares the peaks and valleys of his career and personal life in a candid memoir in his signature voice. This is a must-listen for anyone curious about the inner workings of Sheen and Hollywood.
Audiobook
$17.00
$20.00
Poems & Prayers
Poems & Prayers
By
Matthew McConaughey
Narrated by Matthew McConaughey
Audiobook
$17.00
$20.00
We couldn’t be more excited to see Matthew McConaughey back on the page and in the studio. Words to inspire hope and creativity, McConaughey offers personal stories, poems and wisdom from years both in and out of the spotlight. Don’t miss out on listening to his musings from the man himself.
Audiobook
$21.00
$24.00
All the Way to the River: Love, Loss, and Liberation
All the Way to the River: Love, Loss, and Liberation
By
Elizabeth Gilbert
Narrated by Elizabeth Gilbert
Audiobook
$21.00
$24.00
Covering the full spectrum from love and loss to hope and healing, Elizabeth Gilbert can always be trusted to deliver soul-searching personal narratives with invaluable and universal takeaways. Delivered conversationally, this audiobook experience feels as though you’ve joined a longtime friend for coffee and a chat.
