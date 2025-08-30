The Best Audiobooks of September 

By Anna Downes

Narrated by Aimee Horne , Airlie Dodds , Alan Zhu , Angela Tran , Anna Downes , Elisa Colla , Jeremy Waters , Lyanna Kea , Remy Hii , Taylor Owens , Yael Stone

Our September Audiobook Pick of the Month is a true showstopper. After years out of the spotlight, former child star Georgia Lane is itching to make her big comeback with the help of a high-brow group known as The Studio. But as she dives head-first into the dark side of Hollywood, Georgia struggles to maintain her sanity in this whirlwind audiobook original thriller. A full cast of narrators and sound effects peppered throughout makes this a treat to listen to. Be sure to stick around to the end for an interview between the author and several of the voice actors.