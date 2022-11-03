Eight Picture Books to Celebrate the Eight Nights of Hanukkah
Eight Nights of Hanukkah are only complete with eight picture books about Hanukkah! These eight picture books are some of our favorites to help readers celebrate Hanukkah. From classic characters like The Rugrats to classic Hanukkah foods like latkes, these Hanukkah books have something for every reader and are the perfect options to pick up for story times throughout the holiday.
You're My Little Latke
You're My Little Latke
In Stock Online
Board Book $8.99
Celebrate Hanukkah with your littlest ones by reading this adorable board book about modern Hanukkah traditions including chocolate coins, potato latkes, jelly donuts, dreidels, and menorahs.
Celebrate Hanukkah with your littlest ones by reading this adorable board book about modern Hanukkah traditions including chocolate coins, potato latkes, jelly donuts, dreidels, and menorahs.
Happy Hanukkah, Pups! (PAW Patrol)
Happy Hanukkah, Pups! (PAW Patrol)
In Stock Online
Board Book $7.99
Read along with your toddler as they learn to count from 1 to 10 with Hanukkah symbols including dreidels, latkes, and more. The adorable characters from Nickelodeon’s PAW Patrol are here to help!
Read along with your toddler as they learn to count from 1 to 10 with Hanukkah symbols including dreidels, latkes, and more. The adorable characters from Nickelodeon’s PAW Patrol are here to help!
Hanukkah, Here I Come!
Hanukkah, Here I Come!
D. J. Steinberg , Sara Palacios
In Stock Online
Paperback $5.99
Warm, welcoming, and wholesome, this book is a poem perfect for celebrating Hanukkah. Welcome in the holiday with this book highlighting family fun, dreidels, and Maccabee stories that come alongside Hanukkah.
Warm, welcoming, and wholesome, this book is a poem perfect for celebrating Hanukkah. Welcome in the holiday with this book highlighting family fun, dreidels, and Maccabee stories that come alongside Hanukkah.
The Ninth Night of Hanukkah
The Ninth Night of Hanukkah
In Stock Online
Hardcover $17.99
This is the adorable story of two siblings celebrating Hanukkah in their brand new apartment, but as they try to celebrate, they realize that their Hanukkah box is missing. Without a menorah, candles, dreidels, or anything else to celebrate the holiday, their neighbors step in to help offering thoughtful and outside-the-box stand-in items to celebrate. Just as Hanukkah is about to end, the two kids are inspired by the shamash (“helper”) candle to celebrate a ninth night of Hanukkah as a way to thank everyone who helped them! Get ready for a brand new tradition with this book!
This is the adorable story of two siblings celebrating Hanukkah in their brand new apartment, but as they try to celebrate, they realize that their Hanukkah box is missing. Without a menorah, candles, dreidels, or anything else to celebrate the holiday, their neighbors step in to help offering thoughtful and outside-the-box stand-in items to celebrate. Just as Hanukkah is about to end, the two kids are inspired by the shamash (“helper”) candle to celebrate a ninth night of Hanukkah as a way to thank everyone who helped them! Get ready for a brand new tradition with this book!
Red and Green and Blue and White
Red and Green and Blue and White
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.49
$17.99
This book follows two kids, Isaac and Teresa, whose families have been looking forward to the holidays. Isaac’s family is Jewish, and Teresa’s is Christian, and the two have been enjoying all the things they share while appreciating all the things that make them different. When Isaac’s window is smashed in the middle of the night, they realize it seems not everyone recognizes this. Inspired by a true story, this uplifting story by Lee Wind is one of a community that banded together to spread light, and the illustrations by Paul O. Zelinsky give Red and Green And Blue and White an unforgettable and stunning setting for this beautiful story.
This book follows two kids, Isaac and Teresa, whose families have been looking forward to the holidays. Isaac’s family is Jewish, and Teresa’s is Christian, and the two have been enjoying all the things they share while appreciating all the things that make them different. When Isaac’s window is smashed in the middle of the night, they realize it seems not everyone recognizes this. Inspired by a true story, this uplifting story by Lee Wind is one of a community that banded together to spread light, and the illustrations by Paul O. Zelinsky give Red and Green And Blue and White an unforgettable and stunning setting for this beautiful story.
A Rugrats Chanukah: The Classic Illustrated Storybook
A Rugrats Chanukah: The Classic Illustrated Storybook
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
The classic Rugrats TV Chanukah Special is now in picture book format! Follow along as the Rugrats learn the meaning and history of Chanukah in a book that’s both silly and educational.
The classic Rugrats TV Chanukah Special is now in picture book format! Follow along as the Rugrats learn the meaning and history of Chanukah in a book that’s both silly and educational.
Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins (Gift Edition)
Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins (Gift Edition)
Eric A. Kimmel , Trina Schart Hyman
In Stock Online
Hardcover $24.99
Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins is a classic, award-winning book for kids that is a must-read! The story features a village that doesn’t celebrate Hanukkah because there are goblins that haunt the synagogue and destroy all the people’s attempts to perform any Hanukkah traditions. Hershel, who is visiting the town, decides to go up to the old synagogue and break the goblins curse by lighting candles on all 8 nights of Hanukkah.
Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins is a classic, award-winning book for kids that is a must-read! The story features a village that doesn’t celebrate Hanukkah because there are goblins that haunt the synagogue and destroy all the people’s attempts to perform any Hanukkah traditions. Hershel, who is visiting the town, decides to go up to the old synagogue and break the goblins curse by lighting candles on all 8 nights of Hanukkah.
Latkes and Applesauce: A Hanukkah Story
Latkes and Applesauce: A Hanukkah Story
In Stock Online
Hardcover $17.99
Who said cats and dogs can’t get things done? Definitely not anyone who know this cat and dog in this beloved holiday classic about a Hanukkah miracle. When a blizzard erases the Menashes’ hope that they’ll be able to harvest potatoes and apples in time to make their latkes a stray cat and dog show up and are invited in. Luckily for them, the dog, Latke, and the cat, Applesauce, are there to save the day.
Who said cats and dogs can’t get things done? Definitely not anyone who know this cat and dog in this beloved holiday classic about a Hanukkah miracle. When a blizzard erases the Menashes’ hope that they’ll be able to harvest potatoes and apples in time to make their latkes a stray cat and dog show up and are invited in. Luckily for them, the dog, Latke, and the cat, Applesauce, are there to save the day.