Lee Wind , Paul O. Zelinsky

This book follows two kids, Isaac and Teresa, whose families have been looking forward to the holidays. Isaac’s family is Jewish, and Teresa’s is Christian, and the two have been enjoying all the things they share while appreciating all the things that make them different. When Isaac’s window is smashed in the middle of the night, they realize it seems not everyone recognizes this. Inspired by a true story, this uplifting story by Lee Wind is one of a community that banded together to spread light, and the illustrations by Paul O. Zelinsky give Red and Green And Blue and White an unforgettable and stunning setting for this beautiful story.