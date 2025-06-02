The Best Science and Technology Books of 2025 (So Far)

Greetings, fellow techies and science aficionados. Whatever brought you here, whether it be the need to understand our planet better, or the ongoing exploration of Artificial Intelligence, we’ve been wowed by equal parts of both and so much more thus far into 2025. This list will take you on a tour of the most modern, state-of-the-art technological, scientific and medical advances powering the world today. Or perhaps endangering the world. Time will tell!

Everything Is Tuberculosis: The History and Persistence of Our Deadliest Infection by John Green

John Green, vanguard of Young Adult fiction, author of The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet, and modern media renaissance man now brings his passion for healthcare reform to the page. This is the story of one young boy's fight against a curable condition and the powerful biotech companies standing in the way of its eradication, told alongside scientific and societal insights into the disease.

Proof: The Art and Science of Certainty by Adam Kucharski

It's a difficult task to know anything for sure, but in Proof, Adam Kucharski explores what it even means to know, to believe and to convince. It's fascinating, it's insightful and, best of all, it's accessible.

Is a River Alive? by Robert Macfarlane

Travel writing, ecological reporting and history flow together in a portrait of one of nature's most powerful features.

Superbloom: How Technologies of Connection Tear Us Apart by Nicholas Carr

How much progress is too much progress? Bestselling author Nicholas Carr explores the history of technological advances and questions where we need to draw the line between innovation and societal dislocation. Groundbreaking and thought-provoking, Superbloom is great for readers of Ruha Benjamin and Sherry Turkle.

Superagency: What Could Possibly Go Right with Our AI Future by Reid Hoffman and Greg Beato

You've probably heard the warnings surrounding AI, the way it could negatively impact the future. In Superagency, the focus turns to how we have the power to use AI to better humanity and enhance our future. It's an optimistic approach to an often daunting subject, delivered in compelling fashion.

On Muscle: The Stuff That Moves Us and Why It Matters by Bonnie Tsui

A riveting, one-of-a-kind look at the muscles that power our bodies. More than just a scientific explanation of what they are, this is a deeply human look at what they mean, how they function, and how they define us.

The Ghost Lab: How Bigfoot Hunters, Mediums, and Alien Enthusiasts Are Wrecking Science by Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling

Paranormal investigations are commonplace now, but determining what's real and what's fabricated is another matter. Here, the line is drawn. This deep dive into the science behind the supernatural and how this ever-evolving field continues to reshape is essential for anyone interested in understanding the truth.

Empire of AI: Dreams and Nightmares in Sam Altman's OpenAI by Karen Hao

A broadsweeping analysis of the state of AI, zeroing in on OpenAI and the lasting and dubious impact it's having on the world. With precision and grit, this is a work of exhaustive detail that's essential reading for anyone abutting the advent of AI.

When It All Burns: Fighting Fire in a Transformed World by Jordan Thomas

A mixture of harrowing personal narrative and scientific examination of the cause and effect of wildfires, this is essential to understanding climate change and what it looks like to be on the front lines of that battle. This is an eye-opener.