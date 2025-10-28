Toys & Games We Know They’ll Love
From colorful builds to a little friendly competition, these are the toys and games that captured our hearts (and our shelves) this year. Whether you’re shopping for kids, collectors or the book-obsessed, our 2025 favorites bring joy, imagination and a little bit of wonder to every age.
For Kids Who Love To Build
Other Format $89.99
MAGNA-TILES® Rail Racers Deluxe 90-Piece Magnetic Construction Set, The Original Magnetic Building Brand
By MAGNA-TILES
The ultimate STEAM toy. Kids can build, connect and race their magnetic creations, blending the best of construction play and imaginative design. A perfect way to encourage hands-on creativity (and maybe a little friendly sibling competition).
Other Format $69.99
BRIO World Wooden Railway Train Set – Pull Back Train Set
By Brio
A timeless favorite for little builders. This pull-back train set lets little conductors explore motion, problem-solving and storytelling – all with the charm and quality BRIO is known for.
For Adventurous Minds & Imaginative Play
Other Format $129.99
LEGO Creator Medieval Horse Knight Castle 31168
A dream come true for builders and storytellers alike. Knights, horses and fortress walls set the stage for endless adventures – proof that a little imagination goes a long way.
Other Format $39.99
DELUXE GRAND ILLUSIONS
For the aspiring magician, this deluxe set unlocks the wonder of classic tricks and sleight of hand. A perfect pick for curious tweens and anyone who loves a little showmanship.
For Book-Loving Gamers
Other Format $44.99
A Place For All My Books by Alex Cutler and Michael Mihealsick (B&N Exclusive) (Our 2025 Game of the Year)
Does your TBR pile have its own zip code? A Place for All My Books is part strategy, part stress relief and entirely made for book lovers. Like a love letter to readers everywhere, it transforms the art of organizing into a game that’s thoughtful, beautiful and quietly competitive – perfect for anyone who finds peace in a perfectly arranged shelf.
Other Format $24.99
Priorities Fourth Wing
For readers who love a little drama – and a good debate – Priorities Fourth Wing puts your opinions to the test. Inspired by the blockbuster fantasy series, this fast-paced ranking game asks players to decide what matters most, from dragons to dark academia dilemmas. It’s witty, passionate and guaranteed to spark conversations long after the final round.
For Family Game Night
Other Format $25.99
Hues and Cues by Scott Brady
By USAopoly
A color game that’s as social as it is surprising, Hues and Cues has become one of our most loved picks for group play. It’s quick to learn, endlessly replayable and always good for a laugh. Players take turns giving one- or two-word clues to help others guess a secret color on a board bursting with 480 shades. The closer your guess, the higher your score — but the real fun is realizing just how differently everyone sees the same color. Easy to play and hard to stop, it’s the kind of game that keeps people saying “one more round.”
Other Format $29.99
Exploding Kittens The Board Game – Premium B&N Edition
A laugh-out-loud classic and the ultimate crowd-pleaser. Fast, frantic and delightfully chaotic, this family card game is easy to learn and impossible to play just once.
For The Young At Heart
Other Format $59.99
B&N Exclusive – Snoopy with Woodstock Plush
By Steiff
Good grief – it’s the cutest holiday collectible around! Made by Steiff, the legendary name in premium plush, this Barnes & Noble exclusive brings cozy nostalgia and festive cheer with Snoopy and Woodstock ready to deck the halls.
Other Format $39.99
Wow in the World: 100 Experiments That WOW!
Turn curiosity into discovery with this ultimate STEM activity kit inspired by the hit podcast. From fizzy reactions to hands-on experiments, it makes learning feel like magic.
Celebrate creativity, connection and the joy of play with our 2025 Toy & Game Picks – from buildable castles and magical tricks to page-turning games and plush holiday keepsakes. Find your favorites in stores and online at Barnes & Noble and make this year your most imaginative one yet.