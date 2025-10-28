Toys & Games We Know They’ll Love

From colorful builds to a little friendly competition, these are the toys and games that captured our hearts (and our shelves) this year. Whether you’re shopping for kids, collectors or the book-obsessed, our 2025 favorites bring joy, imagination and a little bit of wonder to every age.

For Kids Who Love To Build

For Adventurous Minds & Imaginative Play

Other Format $129.99 LEGO Creator Medieval Horse Knight Castle 31168 LEGO Creator Medieval Horse Knight Castle 31168 By LEGO Systems Inc. In Stock Online Other Format $129.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A dream come true for builders and storytellers alike. Knights, horses and fortress walls set the stage for endless adventures – proof that a little imagination goes a long way. A dream come true for builders and storytellers alike. Knights, horses and fortress walls set the stage for endless adventures – proof that a little imagination goes a long way.

Other Format $39.99 DELUXE GRAND ILLUSIONS DELUXE GRAND ILLUSIONS By Fantasma Toys In Stock Online Other Format $39.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. For the aspiring magician, this deluxe set unlocks the wonder of classic tricks and sleight of hand. A perfect pick for curious tweens and anyone who loves a little showmanship. For the aspiring magician, this deluxe set unlocks the wonder of classic tricks and sleight of hand. A perfect pick for curious tweens and anyone who loves a little showmanship.

For Book-Loving Gamers

Other Format $24.99 Priorities Fourth Wing Priorities Fourth Wing By Rebecca Yarros In Stock Online Other Format $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. For readers who love a little drama – and a good debate – Priorities Fourth Wing puts your opinions to the test. Inspired by the blockbuster fantasy series, this fast-paced ranking game asks players to decide what matters most, from dragons to dark academia dilemmas. It’s witty, passionate and guaranteed to spark conversations long after the final round. For readers who love a little drama – and a good debate – Priorities Fourth Wing puts your opinions to the test. Inspired by the blockbuster fantasy series, this fast-paced ranking game asks players to decide what matters most, from dragons to dark academia dilemmas. It’s witty, passionate and guaranteed to spark conversations long after the final round.

For Family Game Night

Other Format $25.99 Hues and Cues by Scott Brady Hues and Cues by Scott Brady By USAopoly In Stock Online Other Format $25.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A color game that’s as social as it is surprising, Hues and Cues has become one of our most loved picks for group play. It’s quick to learn, endlessly replayable and always good for a laugh. Players take turns giving one- or two-word clues to help others guess a secret color on a board bursting with 480 shades. The closer your guess, the higher your score — but the real fun is realizing just how differently everyone sees the same color. Easy to play and hard to stop, it’s the kind of game that keeps people saying “one more round.” A color game that’s as social as it is surprising, Hues and Cues has become one of our most loved picks for group play. It’s quick to learn, endlessly replayable and always good for a laugh. Players take turns giving one- or two-word clues to help others guess a secret color on a board bursting with 480 shades. The closer your guess, the higher your score — but the real fun is realizing just how differently everyone sees the same color. Easy to play and hard to stop, it’s the kind of game that keeps people saying “one more round.”

For The Young At Heart

Other Format $59.99 B&N Exclusive – Snoopy with Woodstock Plush B&N Exclusive – Snoopy with Woodstock Plush By Steiff In Stock Online Other Format $59.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Good grief – it’s the cutest holiday collectible around! Made by Steiff, the legendary name in premium plush, this Barnes & Noble exclusive brings cozy nostalgia and festive cheer with Snoopy and Woodstock ready to deck the halls. Good grief – it’s the cutest holiday collectible around! Made by Steiff, the legendary name in premium plush, this Barnes & Noble exclusive brings cozy nostalgia and festive cheer with Snoopy and Woodstock ready to deck the halls.

Other Format $39.99 Wow in the World: 100 Experiments That WOW! Wow in the World: 100 Experiments That WOW! By THAMES & KOSMOS In Stock Online Other Format $39.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Turn curiosity into discovery with this ultimate STEM activity kit inspired by the hit podcast. From fizzy reactions to hands-on experiments, it makes learning feel like magic. Turn curiosity into discovery with this ultimate STEM activity kit inspired by the hit podcast. From fizzy reactions to hands-on experiments, it makes learning feel like magic.

Celebrate creativity, connection and the joy of play with our 2025 Toy & Game Picks – from buildable castles and magical tricks to page-turning games and plush holiday keepsakes. Find your favorites in stores and online at Barnes & Noble and make this year your most imaginative one yet.