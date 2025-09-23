The Booker Prize 2025 Shortlist

The Booker Prize honors the best original novels written in the English-speaking world. The 2025 shortlist features six selections from a longlist of 13 outstanding books chosen earlier this year. From soul-stirring explorations of memory and identity to sweeping love stories, these exceptional works of fiction transport readers from the windswept shores of Northern England to the vast landscapes of America. They dazzle, grip and astonish. Brimming with richly drawn characters, hauntingly atmospheric settings and evocative prose, get to know the stories that made the 2025 Booker Prize shortlist. The winner will be announced on November 10th.

Flashlight: A Novel by Susan Choi. A riveting story of a family in crisis, Flashlight unravels an intimate tragedy in a sweeping scope. Taking on family secrets, grief and identity, this is an emotionally reflective read that's interictally woven.

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: A Novel by Kiran Desai. A big-hearted tale from an award-winning author, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny follows the sweeping story of a novelist and a journalist grappling with love, home and culture. This is perfect for fans of Real Americans.

Audition: A Novel by Katie Kitamura. Daring and dazzling, Katie Kitamura's latest follows one woman's exploration of identity, life and love — with the bite of Colored Television by Danzy Senna and the intimacy of All Fours by Miranda July.

The Rest of Our Lives: A Novel by Ben Markovits. Tom has dropped off his daughter at college, but his journey is far from over. He sets off on a road trip down memory lane — across America, visiting friends from the past while facing life's twists and detours.

The Land in Winter by Andrew Miller. This richly atmospheric read slowly unravels the inner lives of the characters who are faced with change while grappling with loneliness, obligation and the undercurrent of war. When the world around them is frozen, the urge to belong quietly awakens.

Flesh: A Novel by David Szalay. Does money talk? Taking several leaps up the socioeconomic ladder, István finally finds himself surrounded by London's elite but at what price? Szalay's poignant writing offers a lens into one teenage boy's brush with trauma that continues to haunt him far into adulthood.

