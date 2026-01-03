Tidy Shelves, Tidy Mind: A Guest Post by Ea Fuqua and Meg DeLong

Whether you’re diving into a brand-new series or revisiting old favorites, now is the perfect time to give your books, shelves and cozy corners a little refresh. And while you’re at it, why not create a system that supports your new year reading goals all year long?

Here’s how to reset your reading space with intention, joy and a few of our favorite tidying principles from our new book, Tidying Up: 100 Ways to Infuse Order and Joy in Every Area of Your Home, available in print and audiobook — perfect for tandem reading!

Start with a “Shelf Edit”

Before you organize, you need to declutter (we know this is like pulling teeth for avid readers!). Pull every book off your shelves or out of your baskets and do a quick, thoughtful edit. The quicker you do this, the more likely you are to part ways with books you don’t want, taking up valuable real estate in your home library. Ask yourself: Did I love this? Will I actually re-read this? Would someone else enjoy this more?

Donate what no longer fits your life or reading goals. Your shelves should reflect who you are now, and who you’re becoming in the new year.

Create Simple, Sustainable Zones

Once you’re left with books you truly love, organize them into zones that make sense for your reading life:

TBR (To Be Read) Shelf: Keep this small and specific. A curated TBR is easier to get excited about.

Keep this small and specific. A curated TBR is easier to get excited about. Favorites: Give these prime real estate. Maybe prop them on book stands to stand out!

Give these prime real estate. Maybe prop them on book stands to stand out! Genres or Moods: Fiction, memoir, cookbooks, feel-good reads, self-growth… whatever system helps you find joy and ease.

Fiction, memoir, cookbooks, feel-good reads, self-growth… whatever system helps you find joy and ease. Kid Spaces: If you have little readers in your home, use low shelves or baskets to keep their books accessible.

The key is simplicity: beautiful spaces are created by systems you can actually maintain.

Add Cozy Layers to Your Reading Nook

Once your books are in order, turn your attention to where you read them. A few small styling touches can make your reading nook feel like a retreat: a soft throw blanket (one you love reaching for), a warm lamp or sconce with soft, ambient lighting, a small side table for tea, glasses, and your current read, a basket for library books or upcoming titles, and a few favorite pieces of art or mementos to curate the space to who you are. You don’t need an entire room, just a corner that feels comforting and inviting.

Try Tandem Reading for a More Intentional Year

One of our favorite tools for staying consistent with reading goals is tandem reading, listening to the audiobook while following along with the print edition. This simple habit can help you stay focused, finish more books, absorb information better, and make reading feel more like a daily rhythm than a task.

If you’re setting new reading goals this year (we always are!), tandem reading can be the perfect way to build momentum and carve out more time for yourself. Tidying Up was created with this in mind: each chapter is easy to follow, quick to digest, and designed to inspire action, whether you’re listening in the car or reading on the couch with a highlighter.

Display Your Books with Intention

Now comes the fun part, styling your shelves.

Some of our favorite approaches:

Vertical + Horizontal Stacks: Alternate to create visual interest.

Alternate to create visual interest. Mixing in Decorative Objects: A candle, a framed photo, or a small plant adds warmth.

A candle, a framed photo, or a small plant adds warmth. Color Flow: Not necessarily rainbow-style, just soft transitions that make the eye happy.

Not necessarily rainbow-style, just soft transitions that make the eye happy. Highlight Favorites: Display a few books facing forward like artwork.

Your shelves should feel like you: warm, organized, and full of stories worth sharing.

Choose One Small Daily Reading Ritual

A tidy reading space deserves a tidy reading habit. Try five minutes of reading with your morning coffee, a chapter before bed, listening to an audiobook during chores, or even a Sunday afternoon “reading hour.” Small, consistent rhythms add up, much like small organizing wins!

A Fresh Year, A Fresh Start

A refreshed home library is more than just a beautiful corner of your home, it’s an invitation to slow down, breathe deeper, and step into the new year with intention.

Whether you’re curling up with the print edition of Tidying Up or listening to the audiobook while you tackle your own organizing projects, we hope your reading space becomes a place of peace, inspiration, and daily joy.

Here’s to a tidier home, cozier corners, and your best reading year yet!