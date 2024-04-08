Best Reads For the Total Solar Eclipse

As we find ourselves living through countless events that will undoubtedly end up in a middle schooler’s history textbook one day, it can be easy to turn a blind eye to the next Big Thing. We’re here to let you know you shouldn’t ignore this one — it’s a doozy. The total solar eclipse is so rare that even our earliest ancestors revered (and feared) it. If you’re lucky enough to be in the path of totality or if you’re planet-ing (lunar humor, anyone?) to travel and put those eclipse glasses to use, we’ve got some (inter)stellar book recs to keep you company while you wait for the show.

Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. American Eclipse: A Nation's Epic Race to Catch the Shadow of the Moon and Win the Glory of the World American Eclipse: A Nation's Epic Race to Catch the Shadow of the Moon and Win the Glory of the World By David Baron In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. What better way to spend this eclipse than reading about a historic one? Scientists race against time to capture a total solar eclipse in its full magnitude and remind us that even though it’s been almost 150 years, we have always looked to the sky in wonder. (How do you think Thomas Edison would feel about our nifty eclipse glasses?) What better way to spend this eclipse than reading about a historic one? Scientists race against time to capture a total solar eclipse in its full magnitude and remind us that even though it’s been almost 150 years, we have always looked to the sky in wonder. (How do you think Thomas Edison would feel about our nifty eclipse glasses?)

Hardcover $15.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Eclipse: Our Sky's Most Dazzling Phenomenon Eclipse: Our Sky's Most Dazzling Phenomenon By Kelsey Oseid In Stock Online Hardcover $15.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. With the most awe-inspiring of our natural phenomena, our ancestors from all over the globe created fascinating myths and legends of how our world functions. Kelsey Oseid has gathered the best of humanity’s history with eclipses, from Chinese folklore to Norse legends and more. With the most awe-inspiring of our natural phenomena, our ancestors from all over the globe created fascinating myths and legends of how our world functions. Kelsey Oseid has gathered the best of humanity’s history with eclipses, from Chinese folklore to Norse legends and more.

Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Eclipse Eclipse By Andy Rash

Illustrator Andy Rash In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Settle down on a blanket in your yard and enjoy this heartwarming story of a son and father experiencing an eclipse together (a touching tale whether you’re one of the lucky few in the path of totality or not). Settle down on a blanket in your yard and enjoy this heartwarming story of a son and father experiencing an eclipse together (a touching tale whether you’re one of the lucky few in the path of totality or not).

Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Sun Moon Earth: The History of Solar Eclipses from Omens of Doom to Einstein and Exoplanets Sun Moon Earth: The History of Solar Eclipses from Omens of Doom to Einstein and Exoplanets By Tyler Nordgren In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Had enough of eclipse history? Just kidding! We know you haven’t (frankly, neither have we). Tyler Nordgren has assembled a guide to everything we’d ever want to know about eclipses, from the dawn of time to the present. With detailed explanations of the science behind this event and stunning illustrations, this will delight any astrophile. Had enough of eclipse history? Just kidding! We know you haven’t (frankly, neither have we). Tyler Nordgren has assembled a guide to everything we’d ever want to know about eclipses, from the dawn of time to the present. With detailed explanations of the science behind this event and stunning illustrations, this will delight any astrophile.

Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A Few Beautiful Minutes: Experiencing a Solar Eclipse A Few Beautiful Minutes: Experiencing a Solar Eclipse By Kate Allen Fox

Illustrator Khoa Le In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. When all of humanity can come together and experience something as remarkable as a total solar eclipse, we’ve found that taking a step back and appreciating the enormity of a moment makes for an even more unforgettable experience. A Few Beautiful Minutes does exactly that — discover the magic of an eclipse through the eyes of a little kid. When all of humanity can come together and experience something as remarkable as a total solar eclipse, we’ve found that taking a step back and appreciating the enormity of a moment makes for an even more unforgettable experience. A Few Beautiful Minutes does exactly that — discover the magic of an eclipse through the eyes of a little kid.

Paperback $18.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Totality: The Great North American Eclipse of 2024 Totality: The Great North American Eclipse of 2024 By Mark Littmann , Fred Espenak In Stock Online Paperback $18.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We know you might have a few budding questions about this eclipse. Are you in the path of totality? Do you really need those glasses? Can you take pictures? Mark Littman and Fred Espenak answer all of these questions and more in Totality, an essential guide tailored to the great eclipse of 2024. We know you might have a few budding questions about this eclipse. Are you in the path of totality? Do you really need those glasses? Can you take pictures? Mark Littman and Fred Espenak answer all of these questions and more in Totality, an essential guide tailored to the great eclipse of 2024.