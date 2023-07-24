Yes I Said Yes I Will Yes Read Some New Irish Writers  

By Catherine Ryan Howard

Catherine Ryan Howard first took us to Ireland in 56 Days — a previous Monthly Pick of ours, and now we get to return to Dublin with The Trap. After Lucy’s sister goes missing — the third in three years — Lucy goes searching for answers while another woman, Angela, risks her dreams after the case stalls. This gripping thriller about one serial killer and the people determined to catch him will take your breath away and make your head spin.