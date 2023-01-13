19 Best WWII Historical Fiction Books That Bring History to Life

When it comes to historical fiction, there’s one moment in history that seems to capture the pens of writers more frequently than others. Our shelves are packed full of books that take place during or around World War II, and I know that there’s so many that it might seem overwhelming. If you’re looking for a list of the books you simply must read about this time period, look no further!

The Mitford Affair: A Novel
Marie Benedict
Marie Benedict has returned to us with a propulsive historical fiction thriller that is un-putdownable. Illuminating the hold fascism can have on individuals, The Mitford Affair is a story of sisterhood, loyalty, and patriotism during the 1930s. This fascinating read will bring to you new facets of history in the time leading up to World War II, and it's a must-have for any historical fiction fan.

The Three Lives of Alix St. Pierre
Natasha Lester
An orphan makes a name for herself in this WWII historical fiction novel that will have readers drawn in by her persuasion, quick wit, and gumption. At the crux of something big, but with the looming question of if she can trust her German informant, Alix St. Pierre moves to Paris after the Allied victory to restart her life leaving every thing she knows behind, taking with her only a dangerous secret. War simply isn't forgettable, though, a fact Alix remembers when a war figure resurfaces, threatening to destroy her future. The Three Lives of Alix St. Pierre is a must-read for fans of Pam Jenoff and Marie Benedict.

Code Name Sapphire: A World War 2 Novel
Pam Jenoff
Code Name Sapphire is the much-anticipated next novel by Pam Jenoff, and anyone who loves stories of resistance, bravery, and survival must pick up this book. Hannah Martel narrowly escaped Nazi Germany only to have her America-bound ship turned away at the port. With her inability to come to the US, she joins a secret resistance network called the Sapphire Line when a mistake causes her cousin Lily and Lily's family to be arrested and slated for deportation to Auschwitz, and Hannah finds her loyalties divided. Just how far will she go to save the people she loves?

The Diamond Eye: A Novel
Kate Quinn
A story of heroism, desperation, and motherhood, The Diamond Eye follows Mila Pavlichenko whose life is centered around her job at the library and her son, but Hitler's invasion of Ukraine and Russia changes everything. Trading her books for a gun, Mila reinvents herself as a deadly sniper known as Lady Death. She quickly becomes a hero and is yanked from the battlefields after her 300th kill when she is sent to America for a goodwill tour. Isolated and lonely, Mila finds herself reeling from the war when she arrives in Washington, DC, but an unlikely friendship and unexpected connection offer her hope. With an old foe resurfacing and a new deadly one lurking, Lady Death must take on a battle of her own demons while avoiding enemy bullets all at the same time.

All the Light We Cannot See (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
Anthony Doerr
This Pulitzer Prize winning novel is one that you simply MUST have on your list! With alternating points of view and intricate storytelling that interweaves the stories and lives of a blind French girl and a German boy, this moving book will linger in your mind long after you've finish it. If you want a book that will remind you of the way that people try to be good to each other against all odds, then this book will warm that place in your heart that's looking for a little bit of sunshine after months of clouds.

I might be (I definitely am) biased about these two books since Ruta Sepetys is one of my favorite authors, and she’s a master at writing books about forgotten moments in history. I know what you’re thinking. “But Brittany, you already said that there’s so many books about WWII that you don’t even know what to do…how is this forgotten?” Well, her first book, Between Shades of Gray (also known as Ashes in the Snow is about how many Lithuanians were sent to Siberia to work camps during the war under Stalin’s order. Salt to the Sea also takes place during WWII, but this one is about the greatest tragedy in maritime history that no one knows about—the sinking of the Wilhelm Gustloff. Both of these books are beautifully written but equally heartbreaking, and I cannot recommend these two books enough.

The Physicists' Daughter: A Novel
Mary Anna Evans
For a WWII novel that takes place on American soil, you won't want to miss The Physicists' Daughter. A dash of mystery, a splash of science/a young scientist, and vibrant writing throughout, this story about a whip smart heroine will capture your heart! Justine works in a factory during the war and machines keep failing without any clear cause, making Justine suspect that there might be something more sinister than poor workmanship involved. This book full of potential espionage will have your heart pumping and keep you on your toes page after page.

The Paper Girl of Paris
Jordyn Taylor
Two sixteen-year-olds, separated by decades, take center stage in this book. When Alice's grandmother passes away and leaves her an apartment in Paris that no one in her family knew she had, Alice travels there to uncover the secrets behind it, also discovering that her family still has present-day secrets of their own. Adalyn is living in Paris during WWII, but it's become a city she barely recognizes anymore. Adalyn starts to fight back, trying to keep up appearances as a socialite while undermining the Nazis as much as she can. This story of interwoven lives will capture readers with its fast pace and blend of romance and history!

Kelly Rimmer has established herself as a leading historical fiction novelist, and her newest book, The German Wife will remind those who loved The Warsaw Orphan exactly why they love Rimmer’s writing. The German Wife is inspired by Operation Paperclip and is the heart-wrenching story of a family caught between a rock and a hard place told via alternating viewpoints and multiple time periods. The Warsaw Orphan is a breathtaking story about Nazi occupied Poland and the Warsaw Ghetto during WWII. If you like stories full of emotion and history, then Kelly Rimmer’s books are must-reads!

Clark and Division
Naomi Hirahara
Naomi Hirahara is known for her Edgar Award–winning Mas Arai mystery series — which is to say, the Edgar honor is a mystery writer's seal of approval. In addition, Hirahara established her voice in the nonfiction world with 2018's Life after Manzanar. Put these two worlds together and we get Clark and Division. A novel that deftly combines the tragic history of the United States along with a truly engaging mystery. This work just moves and will completely move you as well. More than Edgar Awards are in line for this book.

Monica Hesse’s historical fiction novels are ones you won’t want to miss. The War Outside takes place on American soil and tells the story of a young Japanese girl and a young German girl who live in an internment camp in Texas during the war. They Went Left tells the story of what happened after the war, of a young Jewish girl whose family was killed in the gas chambers. The only one who might not have been murdered was her brother, and this book tells of her search to try to find him after the war ended. Both of these stories will linger in your mind long after you’ve finished them, and I cannot recommend them enough!

Heather Morris is another author who has established herself as a brilliant historical fiction novelist. If you want books full of doing what it takes to survive, then you’ll want to check out both of these books. Both books have connections to the concentration camps at Auschwitz-Birkenau, but The Tattooist of Auschwitz takes place almost entirely during WWII, and Cilka’s Journey takes place both during and after the war. Both books have ties to real events/history, and these moving stories will capture space in both your mind and your heart.

Code Name Verity
Elizabeth Wein
For a story of a captured spy fighting for survival during the war, you won't want to miss Code Name Verity. It will keep you on the edge of your seat from the first page all the way to the last as it tells the story of a British spy plane that crashed. The pilot and passenger are best friends, and yet, one leaves the other behind when the plane goes down, gets captured, and faces the choice between revealing their mission and getting executed. This riveting story is one of friendship and survival, and you won't want to miss it.

The Book of Lost Names
Kristin Harmel
Another book based on a true story, this one will keep you engrossed the entire time. Eva had lived in Paris studying as a grad student when she had to flee in 1942 due to the war. She found refuge in a small mountain town where she forged documents to help Jewish children flee to Switzerland, and in an effort to preserve their names, she begins to log them in The Book of Lost Names. Now, as a semi-retired librarian in Florida, an image in the New York Times of that book catches her eye. Researchers are trying to find out what the code in it means, and if Eva can bring herself to revisit the past, she could also provide the answers they're searching for.

The Book Thief
Markus Zusak
Taking place in 1939 Nazi Germany, this story, narrated from the perspective of Death, is a must-read. It tells the story of Liesel, an orphan who has a history of stealing books. With the help of her foster father, she learns to read and shares the books she steals with her neighbors and the Jewish man hidden in her basement. This intense story of perseverance, grief, and trauma has captured the hearts of readers since it was published.