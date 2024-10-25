2024 Book of the Year Finalists
Dear reader, we’ve piled up our TBRs with the latest and greatest books for a whole year, and now it’s finally time to recognize the best of them all. We are so pleased to announce the finalists for our 2024 Book of the Year. Now in our sixth year, we’ve recognized authors like Bonnie Garmus, James McBride, David Grann and more. All across the country, our booksellers have cast their votes for this year’s finalists, and we’re proud to say this batch of nominees is a special one. These 13 finalists have taken us on countless adventures, from basketball courts in Cleveland to a magical island of mythical creatures to the chess halls of Ireland. Join us in celebrating these incredible authors and mark your calendars for our Book of the Year announcement on November 15th — you won’t want to miss it.
Hardcover $32.00
There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension
There's Always This Year: On Basketball and Ascension
Hardcover $32.00
Music and basketball and great Ohioans are just the start. MacArthur Genius Grant winner Abdurraqib plays with time and memory, intimacy and vulnerability, going away and coming home — and leaves everything on the court.
Listen to Miwa and Hanif talk memory, nostalgia and writing on the Poured Over podcast.
Hardcover
$24.99
$27.99
Swift River (B&N Discover Prize Winner)
Swift River (B&N Discover Prize Winner)
Hardcover
$24.99
$27.99
A story of personal and generational grief, family relationships and resilience. Hilarious and heartbreaking, this is a warm, uplifting novel about a young woman’s journey to discover who she truly is.
Hear more from the B&N Discover Prize Winner on Poured Over.
Hardcover $35.00
Taylor Swift Style: Fashion Through the Eras
Taylor Swift Style: Fashion Through the Eras
Hardcover $35.00
From Swifties to causal listeners to watchers and gawkers around the word, there’s one universal truth understood about Taylor Swift — she never goes out of style.
Hardcover
$32.00
$35.00
Why I Cook
Why I Cook
By
Tom Colicchio
With Joshua David Stein
Hardcover
$32.00
$35.00
From the public to the private, acclaimed chef and television personality Tom Colicchio shares the story behind his love of cooking — and his successful career.
Read Tom’s exclusive B&N Reads guest post, here.
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
Imminent: Inside the Pentagon's Hunt for UFOs
Imminent: Inside the Pentagon's Hunt for UFOs
Hardcover
$26.99
$29.99
The truth is out there — and Luis Elizondo is unveiling the pentagon’s long-hidden secrets, one page at a time.
Hardcover
$24.99
$28.00
James: A Novel
James: A Novel
Hardcover
$24.99
$28.00
Flip the script on an American classic as Huck Finn steps to the side and Jim takes center stage in a powerful, and often very funny, story of family, home and freedom.
Listen in to Miwa and Percival talk about language, storytelling, identity and more on Poured Over.
Hardcover
$29.00
$32.00
Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering
Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering
Hardcover
$29.00
$32.00
One of the great minds of our time – Malcolm Gladwell – follows up his sensational book The Tipping Point by revisiting the subject matter with a modern lens, dissecting what it is that pushes society over the edge, and what role we play in it.
Hardcover
$21.00
$30.00
The Women: A Novel
The Women: A Novel
Hardcover
$21.00
$30.00
The Women is both singular and expansive in focus. Centered on one woman who goes to war in Vietnam, it is a stark reminder of the sacrifices women make for their country.
Hardcover $18.99
The Dictionary Story
The Dictionary Story
By
Oliver Jeffers
,
Sam Winston
Illustrator Oliver Jeffers , Sam Winston
Hardcover $18.99
A dictionary gone rogue, bringing her words to life … literally. This is a visual journey that’s ideal for engaging young minds.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
The God of the Woods: A Novel
The God of the Woods: A Novel
By Liz Moore
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
The woods can’t hide everything — the family dynamics of Succession meets the intrigue of Liane Moriarty in this story of money and land, legacy and inheritance.
Meet Liz on the Poured Over podcast and read her exclusive B&N Reads guest post.
Hardcover
$26.00
$29.00
Intermezzo: A Novel
Intermezzo: A Novel
By Sally Rooney
Hardcover
$26.00
$29.00
We all caught the Sally Rooney bug with her stunning debut Conversations with Friends — now we’re ready to fall in love all over again. Intermezzo absolutely soars with complicated relationships (romantic and familial) and the signature writing we can’t get enough of from a literary icon.
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
Impossible Creatures
Impossible Creatures
By
Katherine Rundell
Illustrator Ashley Mackenzie
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
Impossible Creatures brings all your favorite mythical creatures into one deeply moving portal fantasy. It’s an unparalleled adventure through a magical world where even a couple of kids can save the world and all those they hold dear.
Read more from Katherine Rundell in her exclusive Q&A on B&N Reads.
Hardcover $35.00
The Backyard Bird Chronicles
The Backyard Bird Chronicles
By
Amy Tan
Foreword by David Allen Sibley
Hardcover $35.00
Amy Tan’s stories of love and family have moved us for decades and now we get to experience birding through her eyes. The Backyard Bird Chronicles taps into the fascination with our avian friends and will delight readers of The Bird Way and What It’s Like to Be a Bird.
Listen to Amy Tan dive into birdwatching and the creative process on Poured Over.
