An Extra Special Message: A Guest Post by Ainsley Earhardt

I’m So Glad You Were Born is my third children’s book. I love each book that I’ve authored, but this one has an extra special message. I wrote this as a tribute to my daughter Hayden, so she is reminded how loved she is; so that she knows without a doubt that she was a dream come true for me when she was born and laid in my arms; how filled with hope I am for her and for our world every time I look at her and dream about who she is and what she will be! I wanted my sweet daughter to know, just like every parent wants their child to know, that from the moment they were born they were loved.

But this is also an affirmation of love and hope, and a celebration of life that I want every single reader to know—whether a mom or dad, a grandma or grandpa, or a sweet little one. I AM SO GLAD YOU WERE BORN!

My mother used to say this to us on our birthdays and it really made on impact on me. Knowing that she loved me and was so happy I was alive and in her life. That was special and is still a message I hold deeply in my heart. I make sure my sweet Hayden knows just how glad I am she was born—especially on her birthday—just like my mother did for me. And I want others to feel that love. I want the people in my life to know exactly how glad I am they are here, how I know without a doubt that God is overjoyed he made each and every one of them, and that his unique plan for their lives is meant to keep spreading that gladness, that happiness, that joy!

As a young girl in South Carolina, I had big dreams to be in the public eye. Would I be a famous actress on stage? How would I get my voice heard? With this inspiration, with prayer and hard work and the knowledge that I was special and someone was happy I was alive, set in my heart, I knew that somehow I would and could boldly achieve my dreams. And I did! Look where I am now. I have a deep faith, a wonderful family, the best daughter that I could ever have, great friends, and a terrific career—I am so glad they were all born and they make me so happy that I was born too!!

Everyone deserves to hear this, to have this inspiration … every person needs to know God is so glad he made you and you are amazing and can do amazing things. That there are people right in your life that are so glad you were born so you can feel their love and support and hope for the future.

Open up your copy of I’M SO GLAD YOU WERE BORN! Share it with someone you love. Have a dance party just like Hayden and I do so often, right in our kitchen (check out the picture of it in the book)! Blow horns and beat kettle drums (Hayden and I have fun doing that too)!! And make sure they know how glad you are that they are in your life! Help them to be able to boldly say: I’M SO GLAD I WAS BORN!