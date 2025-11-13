Announcing Our 2025 Book of the Year

After nearly a year of thoughtful deliberation, our booksellers from over 700 stores across the country have spoken. We are delighted to announce that our 2025 Book of the Year is Mona’s Eyes, the international sensation by Thomas Schlessler. Beautiful inside and out, with its fifty-two featured masterpieces showcased inside the fold-out dust jacket and leaping off the page, this moving novel about a brave young girl’s Paris museum adventures with her grandfather celebrates imagination and the bonds between generations.

Originally published in French, the touching tale of courage, love and family is sure to capture readers’ hearts for generations to come.

Book of the Year

Mona's Eyes (2025 B&N Book of the Year) By Thomas Schlesser
Translator Hildegarde Serle

Faced with the possibility of losing her eyesight forever, Mona joins her beloved grandfather on an unforgettable journey shaped by art and love. Along their path, Mona takes in each iconic masterpiece they encounter, committing them to memory while learning to see beauty in all things and making the most of every moment.

Listen to Thomas Schlesser as he joins us on Poured Over: The B&N Podcast to talk about the creative process behind Mona’s Eyes with guest host Brenda Allison:

“More than a tribute to artists and museums, Mona’s Eyes is a love letter to the world itself — and the way we learn to see it.” — Alex S.

But that’s not all. Because the finalists impressed our booksellers so much this year, we simply couldn’t choose just one winner. We are excited to share that Good Things by Samin Nosrat is our Gift Book of the Year, while I Am Rebel by Ross Montgomery and Growing Home by Beth Ferry and The Fan Brothers are our Children’s Books of the Year. Keep reading to get to know our 2025 Book of the Year winners.

Gift Book of the Year

“Samin’s joy is felt on every page. These are beloved and tested recipes you will want to make again and again.” — Kat S.

The winner of our 2025 Gift Book of the Year was gracious enough to share with us her favorite golden, chewy focaccia recipe which she originally developed for the Salt Fat Acid Heat documentary series. Find Samin Nosrat’s recipe and the story of how it came together here.

Children’s Books of the Year

I Am Rebel (B&N Exclusive Edition) (2025 B&N Children's Book of the Year) By Ross Montgomery

Prepare for an extraordinary adventure. Following one brave pooch's unforgettable journey across battlefields in search of his beloved human companion, I Am Rebel is a heartwarming story that inspires hope against all odds. Best of all? The dog lives to tell the tale. This young reader favorite about the bonds that bind people and their pets is not only entertaining, but has all the makings of a modern classic.

“Animal lovers of all ages will root for Rebel every step of the way as he demonstrates the truly unbreakable bond between dogs and their favorite people.” — Stephanie P.

“Such a quirky, cute story with fun illustrations on every few pages… and it makes me crave cheese puffs!” — Anna F.

We hope these Books of the Year delight and inspire you as much as they did us. Celebrate the joy of reading with these spectacular titles that Barnes & Noble booksellers wholeheartedly voted for.