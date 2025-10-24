2025 Book of the Year Finalists
Drumroll, please… Last week we shared our lists of the best books of the year, and today we are pleased to announce our 2025 Book of the Year finalists. Our booksellers deliberated and this magnificent shortlist came to fruition. Taking us on mystical journeys, far-flung adventures and into the hearts of unforgettable characters, this list includes fictional tales that moved us and generously fed our imaginations. It’s also filled with insightful, enlightening and entertaining nonfiction including inspiring memoirs and transformative offerings from the personal development space.
Last year’s finalists included books by Malcolm Gladwell, Kristin Hannah and Sally Rooney, among others. Get to know the titles and authors that made this year’s finalists and watch out for our Book of the Year announcement on November 13th.
Hardcover $27.99
The Artist and the Feast
By Lucy Steeds
Hardcover $27.99
Get enamored by the landscapes of Provence in this deliciously crafted slow-burn romance between a curious journalist and the unexpected artist who emerges from the kitchen.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Buckeye (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Patrick Ryan
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Love and war, births and deaths, coming together and falling apart — this intimate portrait of small-town, midcentury America is a must-read. The writing is both straightforward and poetic, and the story is compelling, cathartic and expertly crafted.
Hardcover
$40.00
$45.00
Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love: A Cookbook
By
Samin Nosrat
Photographer Aya Brackett
Hardcover
$40.00
$45.00
The author of Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat shares her culinary wisdom in this insightful cooking guide. If you’ve trusted Samin Nosrat for sumptuous meals before, then get ready to bring some of her own favorite recipes into the kitchen.
Hardcover
$14.99
$17.99
Growing Home (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Beth Ferry
Hardcover
$14.99
$17.99
The author of Prunella and The Scarecrow is back with Growing Home, an endearing story of friendship and family featuring lovable, chatty houseplants, pets, and a pesky man in purple shoes.
Paperback $9.99
I Am Rebel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Paperback $9.99
An inspirational tale of courage, loyalty and hope, I Am Rebel follows one pooch’s impossible journey across battlefields. And the good news is that — the dog survives the mission to save his best friend.
Hardcover $32.00
Katabasis (Standard Edition): A Novel
By R. F. Kuang
Hardcover $32.00
Acclaimed author R.F. Kuang journeys into the depths of the underworld in her latest fantasy swirling with dark academia vibes in this gripping tour de force. This is perfect for fans of Olivie Blake and Leigh Bardugo.
Hardcover
$25.99
$28.99
King of Ashes: A Novel
By S. A. Cosby
Hardcover
$25.99
$28.99
Edge-of-your-seat thrills and spills (of blood), an action-packed, high-octane quest for vengeance and a family up against the mob. You’ll have to catch your breath after reading.
Hardcover
$24.99
$29.99
The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can't Stop Talking About
By Mel Robbins , Sawyer Robbins
Hardcover
$24.99
$29.99
Bestselling author, podcaster and motivational speaker Mel Robbins returns with her most insightful and life-changing book yet. From helping you build friendships to break free from insecurities to finding joy and success in everyday life, The Let Them Theory is a liberating read, perfect for fans of Brené Brown and Glennon Doyle.
Hardcover $30.00
Mona's Eyes
By
Thomas Schlesser
Translator Hildegarde Serle
Hardcover $30.00
Love, art and fleeting moments that last a lifetime. A vivid exploration of fine art through a young girl’s museum adventures with her beloved grandfather. This is a heartfelt tale that stirs the soul and ignites the imagination.
Hardcover $30.00
Mother Mary Comes to Me
Hardcover $30.00
A triumphant memoir chronicling Arundhati Roy’s journey to becoming an award-winning author. Written after the death of her mother, Roy delicately pieces together how their powerful relationship helped shape her into the celebrated writer she is today.
Hardcover $38.00
Puzzle Mania!: Wordle, Connections, Spelling Bee, Minis and More! (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By The New York Times Games , Joel Fagliano
Hardcover $38.00
Puzzlers, gamers, Wordle-heads and crossword fiends — meet your new obsession. This invigorating compendium of mental glee and stimulation from puzzle-making masterminds is a guaranteed good time for you and your brain.
Hardcover
$19.59
$27.99
Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel)
Hardcover
$19.59
$27.99
The Fiftieth Annual Hunger Games are about to begin. Who will be tribute? Who will live and die? Return to Panem for more pulse-pounding action than ever before. Oh, and may the odds be ever in your favor.
Hardcover $24.99
There Are No Silly Questions: More than 200 Weird and Wacky Questions, Expertly Answered!
By
Mike Rampton
Illustrator Guilherme Karsten
Hardcover $24.99
Have you ever wondered why you burp? Will dinosaurs ever walk the planet again? And what is blinking, anyway? This book will help answer some of the world’s funniest conundrums.
Hardcover $29.99
This Way Up: When Maps Go Wrong (And Why It Matters)
By Map Men
Hardcover $29.99
The Map Men have spent years exploring every type of map out there: the old ones, the new ones and even the fake ones. Here, they share everything they’ve learned in this hilarious debut book.
