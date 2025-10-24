2025 Book of the Year Finalists

Drumroll, please… Last week we shared our lists of the best books of the year, and today we are pleased to announce our 2025 Book of the Year finalists. Our booksellers deliberated and this magnificent shortlist came to fruition. Taking us on mystical journeys, far-flung adventures and into the hearts of unforgettable characters, this list includes fictional tales that moved us and generously fed our imaginations. It’s also filled with insightful, enlightening and entertaining nonfiction including inspiring memoirs and transformative offerings from the personal development space.

Last year’s finalists included books by Malcolm Gladwell, Kristin Hannah and Sally Rooney, among others. Get to know the titles and authors that made this year’s finalists and watch out for our Book of the Year announcement on November 13th.

The Artist and the Feast by Lucy Steeds — Get enamored by the landscapes of Provence in this deliciously crafted slow-burn romance between a curious journalist and the unexpected artist who emerges from the kitchen.

Buckeye by Patrick Ryan — Love and war, births and deaths, coming together and falling apart — this intimate portrait of small-town, midcentury America is a must-read. The writing is both straightforward and poetic, and the story is compelling, cathartic and expertly crafted.

I Am Rebel by Ross Montgomery — An inspirational tale of courage, loyalty and hope, I Am Rebel follows one pooch's impossible journey across battlefields. And the good news is that — the dog survives the mission to save his best friend.

King of Ashes: A Novel by S. A. Cosby — Edge-of-your-seat thrills and spills (of blood), an action-packed, high-octane quest for vengeance and a family up against the mob. You'll have to catch your breath after reading.

Mona's Eyes by Thomas Schlesser

Translator Hildegarde Serle — Love, art and fleeting moments that last a lifetime. A vivid exploration of fine art through a young girl's museum adventures with her beloved grandfather. This is a heartfelt tale that stirs the soul and ignites the imagination.

Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy — A triumphant memoir chronicling Arundhati Roy's journey to becoming an award-winning author. Written after the death of her mother, Roy delicately pieces together how their powerful relationship helped shape her into the celebrated writer she is today.

This Way Up: When Maps Go Wrong (And Why It Matters) by Map Men — The Map Men have spent years exploring every type of map out there: the old ones, the new ones and even the fake ones. Here, they share everything they've learned in this hilarious debut book.