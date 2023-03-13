Announcing the 2023 Barnes & Noble Children’s and YA Book Awards Shortlist

Ryan La Sala

Ryan La Sala brings an entrancing horror novel that lures you in with promises of sweetness before trapping you in its grip. Head off to a secluded summer retreat of old-fashioned gender roles and preparatory rigor as Mars grieves the loss of his sister and tries to reconnect with her memory through her old friends, the Honeys, and the Aspen Conservancy Summer Academy — where nothing is as golden as it seems. Utterly eerie, The Honeys is a spine-tingling read that juxtaposes a picturesque setting against creepy and chilling events.