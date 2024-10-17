Best Fantasy Books of 2024

Our favorite part of fantasies are the worlds we explore, the battles we fight, and the epic quests. Throughout this year, we’ve delved into Norse folklore, traveled to our favorite cozy place, and tore through the pages of the latest installment in a high fantasy series we’ve been reading for over a decade. Look back on the year’s adventures — and gear up for what next year brings — with our best fantasy books of 2024.

Throne of Secrets (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Kerri Maniscalco It's no surprise that the Prince of Gluttony can't temper his indulgences — until it comes to resisting the person he should hate the most…

Somewhere Beyond the Sea By TJ Klune Return to our favorite cozy fantasy universe, and journey back with us to Marsyas Island. The Cerulean Chronicles continues with Arthur's story, one of magic, hope and endless charm.

Wind and Truth (Stormlight Archive Series #5) By Brandon Sanderson Battles won and lost, alliances gained and broken. Everything has come down to this — with only ten days to prepare. Experience a high-fantasy writer at the top of his game and get ready for the next five installments.

When the Moon Hatched: A Novel By Sarah A. Parker A slow-burn romance and dragons aplenty — start a brand-new series and get lost in this enchanting world of magic and political intrigue.

A Monsoon Rising (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Hurricane Wars, Book 2) By Thea Guanzon If you were as sad as we were to say goodbye to Talasyn and Prince Alaric just as their relationship was starting to blossom at the end of The Hurricane Wars, then welcome back to the Night Empire in A Monsoon Rising. Perfect for fans of R. F. Kuang and Jennifer Armentrout.

The Songbird and the Heart of Stone By Carissa Broadbent A story of light vs. dark, wrong vs. right. Mische's choice should be simple, but nothing is as it seems in a world of vengeful gods, love and treachery.

Bloodguard By Cecy Robson There's nothing bloodier than a broken heart — unless you're a gladiator. This enemies-to-lovers romantasy belongs at the top of your TBR. (Have you seen this special package?)

The Stars Are Dying (Special Edition) By Chloe C. Peñaranda Vampires, dark romance and political intrigue make this a winner that's perfect for fans of Sarah J. Maas.

The Coven (Special Edition) By Harper L. Woods Combining the tension of an addictive dark fantasy with compelling magic and a propulsive mystery, The Coven has all the staples of a delicious paranormal romance. It has vampires and witches and a satisfying dose of steam.

A Fate Inked in Blood: Book One of the Saga of the Unfated By Danielle L. Jensen A steamy romantasy steeped in Norse folklore, A Fate Inked in Blood stars a fierce heroine stuck in an arranged marriage, destined for more. With a fully-realized world packed with dynamic and complex heroes, this is a fantasy realm you will love your stay in.