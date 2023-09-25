Press Play on this Mixtape of Music Audiobooks
I’ve been a lifelong reader, but my other love has always been music (don’t tell books or my boss that I might love music a little bit more). I remember waiting for my favorite songs to play on the radio so I could record them on a tape, years later making the perfect mixed CD to share with friends, and today crafting perfect playlists for any mood or destination. Fortunately, I can spend time with my two loves in the form of music audiobooks. There are many out there, and as with any playlist I make it was tough to narrow down this list, so think of this as volume one of mixtape.
Talking to My Angels
Talking to My Angels
By
Melissa Etheridge
Narrated by Melissa Etheridge
From the moment I pushed play on this audiobook I knew it was going to be something special. Right off the bat Melissa Etheridge says you might know her as a rock star, or from the stories in her songs, or that she grew up in Kansas… or you know her from her previous book (published over 20 years ago). A lot has happened since then, including the loss of her son. Come for the opening story involving chocolate chip cookies and stay for the love and light at the end of the tunnel. And also stay for Etheridge performing songs throughout the entire book, including the one that inspired the book title.
Brothers and Sisters: The Allman Brothers Band and the Inside Story of the Album That Defined the '70s
Brothers and Sisters: The Allman Brothers Band and the Inside Story of the Album That Defined the '70s
By
Alan Paul
Narrated by Alan Paul
In preparation for this one, I listened to the album this book focused on and some of their other well-known songs. If there was anyone I wanted to listen to talk about the Allman Brothers Band, it’s definitely Alan Paul (who previously wrote a book about the band, as well as biography on Stevie Ray Vaughn). This treasure trove of previously unheard interviews brings the story to life and several of them are included in this audiobook, which adds to the listening experience here.
Face It: A Memoir
Face It: A Memoir
By
Debbie Harry
Narrated by Debbie Harry , Chris Stein , Clem Burke , Alannah Currie , Gary Valentine
Debbie Harry is a trailblazer who paved the way for many artists over the years. More than just the lead singer of Blondie, she released some solo albums and appeared in several films. Prior to listening to her memoir, I knew nothing of a wrestling musical or television appearance that led to a duet with one of my favorite frogs (Kermit… the only frog I really know — and I don’t really know him). I can also tell you that she made me crack up when I had the honor of meeting her just before her memoir was released (I have a photo to prove it too). While I won’t spill the details of what she said to make laugh, I was just as intrigued by her story that night as I was listening to her tell her life story here.
Anthems We Love: 29 Iconic Artists on the Hit Songs That Shaped Our Lives
Anthems We Love: 29 Iconic Artists on the Hit Songs That Shaped Our Lives
By
Steve Baltin
,
Cameron Crowe
Narrated by Steve Baltin , Cameron Crowe
I’ve always loved a good compilation album or soundtrack, and for me this was the audiobook equivalent. While I was familiar with most of the songs discussed, there were plenty of details I’d never heard before or just fun anecdotes that deepened my appreciation of these tracks. Steve Baltin reads his own words here, and for me, he unknowingly filled the role of older brother passing along his deep music knowledge to me, a music fan with an eclectic taste. There’s a fun supplemental PDF included with this audiobook which includes one picture of every artist discussed in the book.
Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me
Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me
By
Bernie Taupin
Narrated by John Lee , Bernie Taupin
A few years back Elton John put pen to paper when he released his biography. Of course, it touched on his relationship with Bernie Taupin — how could it not? Now it’s Bernie’s turn to tell his story — which of course includes Elton, as they played such an integral part in each other’s lives. For biographies and memoirs, I generally prefer it when the author reads their own audiobook. Taupin does read the author’s note, and the rest is handled perfectly by Golden Voice narrator John Lee (who is the voice behind a lot of audiobooks). From the ad that brought them together, to the stories behind many hit songs you can’t resist singing along to and everything in between, I’m happy to know so much more about Bernie Taupin than I did before.
Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers
Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers
By
Mary Rodgers
,
Jesse Green
Narrated by Christine Baranski , Jesse Green
The audiobook for this New York Times bestseller arrived a year after the publication of the hardcover, but I would say it was worth the wait. Rodgers is the daughter of Richard Rodgers — the Rodgers in Rodgers & Hammerstein (the duo responsible for several iconic musicals). There are a lot of delightful stories here, but the true treat is listening to Christine Baranski narrate (alongside co-author Jesse Green who interjects with footnotes throughout). I’ll happily listen to anything Baranski narrates — so please, someone sign her up to read more audiobooks. In the meantime, there are a few others here.
Broken Horses: A Memoir
Broken Horses: A Memoir
By
Brandi Carlile
Narrated by Brandi Carlile
Back in the early 2000s, I worked in a record store and instantly became OBSESSED with Brandi Carlile’s music. I felt like she was this secret that only a few people knew about. But soon enough people all around the world would know her and that powerful voice (thanks Grey’s Anatomy music department). This really felt like I was spending time together with a good friend, listening to them reflect on life. Earlier I mentioned I love when audiobooks include music throughout, here there’s AN ENTIRE CHAPTER of music included at the end with over 30 songs featured throughout the book.
The Come Up: An Oral History of the Rise of Hip-Hop
The Come Up: An Oral History of the Rise of Hip-Hop
By
Jonathan Abrams
Narrated by Dion Graham , Diontae Black , Adam Lazarre-White , Dominic Hoffman , James Fouhey , January LaVoy , JD Jackson , Kevin R. Free , Langston Darby , Leon Nixon , Malik Rashad , Reynaldo Piniella , Terrence Kidd , Torian Brackett
Oral histories can be… a lot to take in. Many of them are longer in length which makes sense, as they’re often a thorough account of a particular subject. These types of books can also be a bit heavy to lug around, making the audiobook edition a wonderful way to digest them. My copy of this book is still in my always expanding TBR list, so I downloaded the audiobook so I could finally spend some time with Jonathan Abrams latest bestseller. Fortunately, there’s over a dozen narrators to voice the words of major players who watched hip-hop grow from music at a Bronx house party to the powerful force in pop-culture that it is today.
Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of J Dilla, the Hip-Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm
Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of J Dilla, the Hip-Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm
By
Dan Charnas
Narrated by Dan Charnas
Questlove sums up it up perfectly, “This book is a must for everyone interested in illuminating the idea of unexplainable genius.” James Dewitt Yancey or Jay Dee or J Dilla was a genius music producer who left a lasting influence on music. Journalist and professor Dan Charnas narrates his award-winning book which is part biography of J Dilla and part music history lesson. A truly interactive experience, there’s a website with links to all the songs mentioned in the book, as well as an accompanying PDF with charts, photos and a number of “Try It Yourself” exercises, which were fun to do.
Looking ahead, there are so many more music books coming this fall, that I’m anxious to hear — both as a fan of some of these artists and to learn more about the ones I know very little about.
Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones
Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones
By
Dolly Parton
,
Holly George-Warren
,
Rebecca Seaver
Narrated by Dolly Parton , Holly George-Warren , Rebecca Seaver
Sign me up for anything Dolly Parton, anytime. I just know this is going to be a fun listen. This feels like the perfect book to have the audiobook and the hardcover edition. Though, if you opt for only the audiobook, don’t worry as it includes a PDF with images from Dolly’s private costume archive.
Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)
Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)
By
Sly Stone
,
Ben Greenman
Foreword by Questlove
Narrated by Dion Graham
Again, another book where fans have been waiting to hear the story directly that many thought he’d never have the chance to tell. I’ve had the pleasure to read some of it and am looking forward to hearing what Audie Award winning narrator Dion Graham brings to Sly Stone’s words. Plus, I’m excited to read the foreword by Questlove.
My Name Is Barbra
My Name Is Barbra
By
Barbra Streisand
Narrated by Barbra Streisand
Yes, fans have been waiting a long time for this and it is finally happening. It’s not going to be a quick read (the hardcover is over 900 pages), but it’ll be nice to spend a lot of time with this icon. And of course, I’m excited about additional music and anecdotes that will only be in the audiobook.
World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music
World Within a Song: Music That Changed My Life and Life That Changed My Music
By
Jeff Tweedy
Narrated by Jeff Tweedy
I absolutely loved Jeff Tweedy’s first book and hate to admit that I still haven’t gotten to his second (though it was one of our Best Books of the Year when it was published). I’m most excited about his latest offering as I’m always intrigued by songs that have an impact on musicians (as well as close friends).
Paused in Cosmic Reflection
Paused in Cosmic Reflection
By
The Chemical Brothers
,
Robin Turner
Narrated by Ben Bailey Smith , Maria Louis , Robin Turner
This was a happy accident that I discovered on our website. I’ve been a casual fan of The Chemical Brothers for years and can’t wait to know more about this pioneering electronic music duo.
My Effin' Life
My Effin' Life
By
Geddy Lee
Narrated by Geddy Lee
Here’s a case where I wouldn’t call myself a fan of the band Rush, BUT I know there are tons of people out there excited for this (including some of my friends). I remember how insanely popular Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass was when it was released — so I expect this to be even more popular, as it’ll be an opportunity to hear the Geddy Lee’s life story from the man himself.
The Woman in Me
The Woman in Me
By
Britney Spears
Narrated by Not Yet Available
It’s Britney… in her own words. What else is there to say?
