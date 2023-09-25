Press Play on this Mixtape of Music Audiobooks 

By Debbie Harry

Narrated by Debbie Harry , Chris Stein , Clem Burke , Alannah Currie , Gary Valentine

Debbie Harry is a trailblazer who paved the way for many artists over the years. More than just the lead singer of Blondie, she released some solo albums and appeared in several films. Prior to listening to her memoir, I knew nothing of a wrestling musical or television appearance that led to a duet with one of my favorite frogs (Kermit… the only frog I really know — and I don’t really know him). I can also tell you that she made me crack up when I had the honor of meeting her just before her memoir was released (I have a photo to prove it too). While I won’t spill the details of what she said to make laugh, I was just as intrigued by her story that night as I was listening to her tell her life story here.