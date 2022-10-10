Best Mystery & Thriller Books 2022

Nita Prose

A debut for the many fans of Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, The Curious Incident of the Dog in Nighttime and The Thursday Murder Club, readers must be prepared to run around and solve this fatal mystery with the unflappable Molly Gray. For every curveball thrown her way, maid Molly keeps the life rules of her dear departed grandmother at heart and uses them to help solve the untimely murder of a guest. The characters around the Regency Grand Hotel would push anyone to their limits, so her subsequent suspect list is endless. Imperturbable Molly will take you by the hand as you solve this fun, fast and endlessly sweet mystery together!